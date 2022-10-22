Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

U Mumba won their last game against Haryana Steelers and have three wins and two losses so far. Surinder Singh and Co. are currently positioned in sixth position on the points table and will look to continue the winning momentum. Guman Singh has been the most threatening raider for U Mumba with 37 raid points and will look to improve his numbers. Jai Bhagwan and Ashish will want to step up and take the responsibility as well with the two raiders scoring 23 and 20 raid points respectively. Skipper Surinder Singh and Rinku have been key for U Mumba in defence as they have scored 14 tackle points each this season. Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar have scored six tackle points each and will look to up their game
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a win against Tamil Thalaivas in the last match. With three wins and two losses, Bengaluru Bulls are placed in fifth position in the standings. Bharat has been their best raider with 45 raid points in Season 9. He has been supported well by Vikash Kandola who has scored 42 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has scored 14 raid points and will also be expected to help Bharat and Kandola in attack and enhance their game. Saurabh Nandal has been the chief of defence for the Bulls with 15 tackle points and has been assisted well by Aman and Mahender Singh with 12 and 10 respectively.
U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:
BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | U Mumba: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 4 | Tie: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
U Mumba: Surinder Singh
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
Where can you watch U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 22.