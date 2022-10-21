Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

U Mumba lost their last match against Puneri Paltan and have a record of two losses and just as many wins from their four games so far. The Season 2 champions need to improve their overall game, which is highlighted by the fact that their best raider Guman Singh has 28 raid points after four games. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have been the next best raiders for them this season with 20 points each. U Mumba need to step up defensively as well which is emphasized by the fact that Rinku with 12 tackle points is their top tackler. Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have been their next best defenders with eight and six tackle points respectively.
Like U Mumba, Haryana Steelers will also enter this contest after losing their last match. The Steelers, in fact, have lost their last two games after winning their first two matches of the season and will be keen to return to winning ways. Their lead raider Manjeet has done well to score 37 raid points and he’s found decent support in the form of Meetu (25 raid points) but needs some more help from the rest of his teammates in offence for a change in fortunes for the team. Defensively, Mohit and Jaideep Dahiya have been the team’s best defenders with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Nitin Rawal has also scored six tackle points.
From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:
HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | U Mumba: 4 | Haryana: 6 | Tie: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan
Haryana Steelers: Meetu
Where can you watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.