Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba takes on UP Yoddhas in the first match on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Guman Singh’s struggles in raiding don’t bode well for U Mumba, especially when going up against a potent raiding attack like UP Yoddhas’. | Photo Credit: PKL

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 8 | U Mumba: 3 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tie: 1 PREVIOUS RESULTS THIS SEASON: U Mumba lost to Dabang Delhi 21-47 UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 Surender Gill can double up as UP Yoddhas’ main raider allowing Pardeep Narwal some more space to play his natural game | Photo Credit: PKL PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR: U Mumba: Rinku UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill Squads U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki UP YODDHAS UP yoddhas Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep Where can you watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9? Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday. Read more stories on PKL.