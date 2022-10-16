Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

The second match of the evening will witness U.P. Yoddhas aiming to snap their losing run. After a win in their season opener, the Yoddhas succumbed to back-to-back defeats and will be eager to return to winning ways. Surender Gill has been their go-to raider this season and he has been scintillating with 33 raid points from three matches to show for his efforts. However, Pardeep Narwal will be keen to do better for the Yoddhas having amassed just 19 raid points in three games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 12 tackle points has been the best defender for the Yoddhas. Their established defensive pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have also notched up seven and six tackle points respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls will want to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season in their last match. The Bulls’ raid points have come primarily through Bharat and Vikash Kandola. While Bharat has scored 25 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 23 raid points so far. Neeraj Narwal with nine raid points has been Bengaluru Bulls’ next best raider in the ongoing campaign. As far as their defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been the standout performer with 10 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also chipped in with eight and six tackle points respectively and they will have a big role to play for the Bulls on Sunday.

Vikash Kandola has not been as effective as he is capable of being. A higher contribution from him will ease the pressure on Bharat. | Photo Credit: PKL

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | UP: 7 | Bengaluru: 9 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Squads UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday.