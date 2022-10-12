Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After a win in their season opener, U.P. Yoddhas suffered a loss in their last match and they will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 15 of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The Yoddhas’ main raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill couldn’t quite get going in their last game and have scored 12 raid points each from their two matches this season. Pardeep and Gill playing at their best is crucial to the Yoddhas’ title prospects and they will be looking to deliver much-improved displays when they square off against the defending champions. On the defensive front, they possess several solid options like Sumit, Nitesh Kumar and Shubham Kumar. However, one of their best defenders this season has been Ashu Singh, who has scored eight tackle points, and he’ll be someone to watch out for.

Dabang Delhi K.C., though, will be a tough opponent for U.P. Yoddhas to overcome. The Season 8 champions are unbeaten after two games and will be brimming with confidence heading into their match on Wednesday. They have registered big wins in their first two games and will back themselves to get a third successive win, especially with captain Naveen Kumar looking in menacing form. He’s scored 28 raid points so far and will be a cause of concern for opposition defenders. One teammate that has supported Naveen Kumar while raiding for Dabang Delhi K.C. is Ashu Malik, who has 11 raid points from two games. The Season 8 champions’ defence, meanwhile, has looked formidable with Sandeep Dhull, Vishal and Ravi Kumar all chipping in. However, their best defender this season has been young Krishan, who has 11 tackle points to his name.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | UP: 5 | Delhi: 2 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet

Squads UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday.