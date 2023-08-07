MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Jaideep-Mohit combo stays

Despite a relatively underwhelming season in Steelers’ colours for defensive duo Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal, the combination has found the backing of the franchise yet again ahead of the auction for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 19:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manjeet, after an underwhelming season in 2022, has been released by the Haryana Steelers ahead of the PKL 10 auction.
Manjeet, after an underwhelming season in 2022, has been released by the Haryana Steelers ahead of the PKL 10 auction.
Manjeet, after an underwhelming season in 2022, has been released by the Haryana Steelers ahead of the PKL 10 auction.

It looks like makeover time for Haryana Steelers with the side letting go of a very unstable core ahead of the 2023 PKL player auction in September.

Manjeet, Meetu, Rakesh Narwal - three of the main raiders have all been let go, with only K Prapanjan who, despite his experience, has been one of their secondary raiders for the outfit. Even the defensive gets a massive facelift, with the one exception being the retention of Jaideep Dahiya-Mohit Nandal cover combo.

Veteran Joginder Singh, who after a point featured more on the bench, and Amirhossein Bastami, the Iranian who added a fair but of muscle to an otherwise unsteady defence, have also been let go as has mercurial corner defender/allrounder Nitin Rawal.

Here is the full list of players retained by Haryana Steelers

HARYANA STEELERS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: K Prapanjan
Retained young players: Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit
Existing young players: Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

