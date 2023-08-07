It looks like makeover time for Haryana Steelers with the side letting go of a very unstable core ahead of the 2023 PKL player auction in September.
Manjeet, Meetu, Rakesh Narwal - three of the main raiders have all been let go, with only K Prapanjan who, despite his experience, has been one of their secondary raiders for the outfit. Even the defensive gets a massive facelift, with the one exception being the retention of Jaideep Dahiya-Mohit Nandal cover combo.
Veteran Joginder Singh, who after a point featured more on the bench, and Amirhossein Bastami, the Iranian who added a fair but of muscle to an otherwise unsteady defence, have also been let go as has mercurial corner defender/allrounder Nitin Rawal.
Here is the full list of players retained by Haryana Steelers
HARYANA STEELERS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
- F1 mid-season review: Red Bull’s Verstappen close to third Formula 1 title; Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren in battle for 2nd
- Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business
- Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Jaideep-Mohit combo stays
- Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Full-time MBSG 2 - 0 PFC; Own goal, Boumous strike takes Mohun Bagan top of Group A
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE