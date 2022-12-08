Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE

Bengal Warriors

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Dabang Delhi

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 41-24

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 18 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Tied: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.