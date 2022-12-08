Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Telugu Titans 45-25
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33
Beat Patna Pirates 54-26
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan
Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30
Lost to U Mumba 25-36
Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40
Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27
Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan
Beat Telugu Titans 36-28
Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38
Lost 41-49 to U Mumba
Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Dabang Delhi
Beat U Mumba 41-27
Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33
Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42
Beat Telugu Titans 46-26
Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36
Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates
Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Telugu Titans 40-33
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Patna Pirates 30-27
Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30
Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50
Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls
Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan
Beat Telugu Titans 41-24
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 18 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Tied: 3
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik
SQUADS
DABANG DELHI
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad
BENGAL WARRIORS
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.