Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, LIVE Pro Kabaddi 2022: Thalaivas aim for third straight win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

The game starts! The scores will read Warriors-Thalaivas.

2-3: Narender is on the turn and wants to get back when he is brought down with a tackle.

2-2: Narender gets the second point of the night through a raid.

2-1: Maninder gets in for a raid. Sahil tries to get him down but the raider breezes past. He gets a tag on Sagar too for another point.

0-1: Narender starts the proceedings with a raid. And he picks up a bonus on the right side of the mat.

The Players are out on the mat! The action to start in a few moments.

Lineups out!

Warriors: Maninder, Vaibhav, Balaji, Deepak Shrikant, Shubham, Girish

Thalaivas: Narender, Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya, Sagar, Sahil

Head to Head Record

Played: 10 | Bengal Warriors: 9 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Bengal Warriors Form Guide

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors have had a roller coaster ride so far this season with four wins and four losses. Skipper Maninder Singh has been the star performer in the offence with 64 raid points and has been assisted by Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 40 raid points. The all-rounders Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda have contributed 18 and 16 raid points for the Warriors. As far as defence is concerned, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the pick of the defenders with 29 tackle points and has been helped by Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde who have chipped in with 20 and 18 tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas looked mighty impressive in their previous match against Dabang Delhi K.C. to win in some style. They have three wins, four losses and a tie on the points tally. Narender has turned out to be one of the important assets for the Thalaivas with 84 raid points. Himanshu Singh, Himanshu and Ajinkya Pawar have played their part in the raiding department and will look to add more value to the side. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been the key contributors with 20 and 18 tackle points. The right cover, M. Abishek has added 15 tackle points in the defence.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 2.