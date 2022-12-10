Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Telugu Titans 34-29
Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39
Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28
Beat U Mumba 42-32
Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates
Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34
Beat Telugu Titans 49-38
Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38
Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan
Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41
Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat UP Yoddhas 38-35
Beat Patna Pirates 57-44
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
U Mumba
Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi
Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32
Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan
Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers
Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29
Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25
Beat Telugu Titans 40-37
Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33
Beat Patna Pirates 36-23
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans
Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 36-38 to Gujarat Giants
Lost 24-41 to Dabang Delhi
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 17 | Bengaluru Bulls: 12 | U Mumba: 5 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
U Mumba: Rinku
SQUADS
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh,
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda
U MUMBA
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan,
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 10.