Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Telugu Titans 34-29
Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39
Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28
Beat U Mumba 42-32
Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates
Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34
Beat Telugu Titans 49-38
Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38
Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan
Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41
Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Lost 23-30 to U Mumba
Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37
Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24
Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates
Beat Telugu Titans 43-24
Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34
Beat Telugu Titans 41-30
Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31
Beat Patna Pirates 35-33
Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32
Beat U Mumba 36-26
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 7 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
UP Yoddhas: Rohit Tomar
SQUADS
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh,
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda
UP YODDHAS
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, December 4.