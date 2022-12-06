Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Gitans vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Gujarat Giants
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi
Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45
Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38
Lost 29-37 to U Mumba
Beat Telugu Titans 30-19
Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates
Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44
Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi
Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39
Beat Patna Pirates 40-34
Beat U Mumba 38-36
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Telugu Titans
Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors
Beat Patna Pirates 30-21
Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi
Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants
Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 37-40 to U Mumba
Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi
Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors
Beat U Mumba 32-26
Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35
Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38
Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-52 to Tamil Thalaivas
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Telugu Titans: 1 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Gujarat Giants: Shankar Gadai
Telugu Titans: K Hanumanthur
SQUADS
GUJARAT GIANTS
Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani
Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai,
All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Gujarat Gitans vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.