Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Gitans vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE

Gujarat Giants

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39

Beat Patna Pirates 40-34

Beat U Mumba 38-36

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-52 to Tamil Thalaivas

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Telugu Titans: 1 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Gujarat Giants: Shankar Gadai

Telugu Titans: K Hanumanthur

SQUADS

GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Gitans vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.