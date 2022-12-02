Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers has looked impressive in recent matches and it has seven wins, nine losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been the leaders of the Steelers’ raiding unit with 137 and 126 raid points respectively. The Steelers also have the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal, all of whom are capable of contributing through their raids. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top defender this season with 47 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Nitin Rawal have assisted Dahiya with 37 and 28 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with its performances this season and it has eight wins and eight losses along with two ties. Maninder Singh has been in good raiding form and has amassed 208 raid points so far. Shrikant Jadhav has also been vital for the Warriors in offence with 93 raid points, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda has chipped in with 46 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has stood tall with 49 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have managed 34 and 28 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 7 | Haryana Steelers: 6 | Bengal Warriors: 1 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Haryana Steelers: Mohit Nandal
Bengal Warriors Deepak Hooda
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.