Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers has looked impressive in recent matches and it has seven wins, nine losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been the leaders of the Steelers’ raiding unit with 137 and 126 raid points respectively. The Steelers also have the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal, all of whom are capable of contributing through their raids. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top defender this season with 47 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Nitin Rawal have assisted Dahiya with 37 and 28 tackle points respectively.

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with its performances this season and it has eight wins and eight losses along with two ties. Maninder Singh has been in good raiding form and has amassed 208 raid points so far. Shrikant Jadhav has also been vital for the Warriors in offence with 93 raid points, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda has chipped in with 46 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has stood tall with 49 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have managed 34 and 28 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

Haryana Steelers

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Beat U Mumba 35-33

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Bengal Warriors

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 7 | Haryana Steelers: 6 | Bengal Warriors: 1 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Haryana Steelers: Mohit Nandal

Bengal Warriors Deepak Hooda

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.