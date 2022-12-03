PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

Here is all you need to know before the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 9 game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 06:15 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors 39-24 in the previous encounter on 18th October.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors 39-24 in the previous encounter on 18th October. | Photo Credit: PKL

FORM GUIDE

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Beat Telugu Titans 48-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Bengal Warriors

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

*Result against Haryana awaited

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 15 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5 | Bengal Warriors: 10 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ankush

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
BENGAL WARRIORS
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.

