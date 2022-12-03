Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34
Beat Patna Pirates 35-30
Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33
Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18
Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24
Beat Telugu Titans 51-27
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40
Beat U Mumba 42-39
Lost 30-37 to Patna
Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32
Beat U Mumba 32-22
Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29
Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26
Beat Telugu Titans 48-28
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Telugu Titans 45-25
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33
Beat Patna Pirates 54-26
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan
Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30
Lost to U Mumba 25-36
Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40
Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27
Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan
Beat Telugu Titans 36-28
Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38
Lost 41-49 to U Mumba
Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas
*Result against Haryana awaited
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 15 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5 | Bengal Warriors: 10 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ankush
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav
SQUADS
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
BENGAL WARRIORS
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.