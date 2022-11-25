Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Tamil Thalaivas in the second of three games on Friday, November 25 in Hyderabad.
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Tamil: 2 | Jaipur: 3 | Tie: 2
FORM GUIDE : Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34
Beat Patna Pirates 35-30
Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33
Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18
Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24
Beat Telugu Titans 51-27
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40
Beat U Mumba 42-39
Lost 30-37 to Patna
Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32
Beat U Mumba 32-22
Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29
Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39
FORM GUIDE: TAMIL THALAIVAS
Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba
Beat Patna Pirates 33-32
Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39
Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors
Beat Telugu Titans 39-31
Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34
Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls
Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates
Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30
Beat U Mumba 20-34
SQUADS
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender.
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha.
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 25