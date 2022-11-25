Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Tamil Thalaivas in the second of three games on Friday, November 25 in Hyderabad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Tamil: 2 | Jaipur: 3 | Tie: 2

FORM GUIDE : Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

FORM GUIDE: TAMIL THALAIVAS

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

SQUADS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 25