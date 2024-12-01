 />
Pro Kabaddi League: Maninder Singh becomes second player to reach 1500 raid points in PKL history

Bengal Warriorz’s Maninder Singh became only the second player after Pardeep Narwal in Pro Kabaddi League history to cross the 1500 raid point mark on Sunday.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bengal Warriorz's Maninder Singh (right) became only the second player in Pro Kabaddi League history to cross the 1500 raid point mark.
| Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Bengal Warriorz’s Maninder Singh (right) became only the second player in Pro Kabaddi League history to cross the 1500 raid point mark. | Photo Credit: PKL

Bengal Warriorz’s Maninder Singh became only the second player in Pro Kabaddi League history, after Pardeep Narwal, to cross the 1500 raid point mark on Sunday. The achievement came during his team’s 35-38 loss to Patna Pirates.

He crossed this milestone when he secured a bonus with the scoreline reading 31-37 in favor of the Pirates.

Maninder also completed his Super 10 in the match, helping his team close the gap to the Pirates, but it was not enough, as the three-time PKL champions won by a narrow margin of three points.

FOLLOW | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Narwal, on the other hand, achieved this feat in 2022 with UP Yoddhas, when he scored a touch on Gujarat Giants’ Arkam Shaikh with his trademark dubki against a shoddy defence.

Narwal tops the all-time raid points chart with 1758 points, followed by Maninder with 1503, Pawan Sehrawat in third with 1281 points, Arjun Deshwal with 1109, and Naveen Kumar with 1058 points.

