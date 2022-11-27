ProKabaddi League 2022 latest standings - Points Table: U Mumba enters top six, Patna Pirates drop places

U Mumba, with an all-round effort from Ashish and usual brilliance from Guman, pipped a resilient but scrappy Bengal Warriors side 49-41 while Puneri Paltan walked with their eyes closed to a 38-25 win over Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas edged past Patna Pirates in a 35-33 thriller in the last match of the day on Saturday.

U Mumba returned to the top six with that win. UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan consolidated their position in number 4 and on top of the standings respectively while Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates both slipped in the standings, moving to 7th and 9th place respectively.

UPDATED POINTS TABLE (Updated after UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match, Saturday Nov 26 )