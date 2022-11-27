PKL

ProKabaddi League 2022 latest standings - Points Table: U Mumba enters top six, Patna Pirates drop places

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match on November 26.

27 November, 2022 14:09 IST
U Mumba returned to the top six with a 49-41 win over Bengal Warriors

U Mumba, with an all-round effort from Ashish and usual brilliance from Guman, pipped a resilient but scrappy Bengal Warriors side 49-41 while Puneri Paltan walked with their eyes closed to a 38-25 win over Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas edged past Patna Pirates in a 35-33 thriller in the last match of the day on Saturday.

U Mumba returned to the top six with that win. UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan consolidated their position in number 4 and on top of the standings respectively while Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates both slipped in the standings, moving to 7th and 9th place respectively.

UPDATED POINTS TABLE (Updated after UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match, Saturday Nov 26 )

PositionTeamGames PlayedWonLostTiedScore DifferencePoints
1Puneri Paltan1711425264
2Jaipur Pink Panthers1711609459
3Bengaluru Bulls 1710614658
4UP Yoddhas179624555
5Dabang Delhi17980650
6U Mumba17980-349
7Bengal Warriors178723248
8Tamil Thalaivas17773-1848
9Patna Pirates18783-3648
10Haryana Steelers17692-1841
11Gujarat Giants165101-4735
12Telugu Titans182160-16615

