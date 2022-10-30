Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

The Pro Kabaddi League saw a triple header on Saturday. Bengaluru Bulls came out as the winner in the first game beating Dabang Delhi 47-43 and moving to the top of the points table.

Naveen Kumar scored 10 points in the game. However, it was not sufficient as Delhi was short with four points in the end, but Naveen completed his 8th consecutive Super 10 and became the first player to cross the mark of 100 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Rakesh of Gujarat Giants is following him in the second position with 96 raid points in eight games.

Bharat had a phenomenal game last night, his 20-point effort saw the Bulls cruising Dabang to earn its fifth win of the season. He now moves to the third spot with 92 raid points and five Super 10s in the season so far.

Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriors makes his way to the 10th position with 64 raid points in eight games.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES TODAY: 29 OCTOBER, SATURDAY

MATCH 1: BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI

MATCH 2: TELUGU TITANS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

MATCH 3: BENGAL WARRIORS VS U MUMBA