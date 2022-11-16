PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Points table updated after Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 23:20 IST
UP Yoddhas climbs to the top 4 after a 50-31 win against Dabang Delhi in the first game of November 16th.

UP Yoddhas climbs to the top 4 after a 50-31 win against Dabang Delhi in the first game of November 16th.

UP Yoddhas beat Dabang Delhi 50-31 in the second game on November 16th to jump into the fourth position in the points table.

The Yoddhas won the seventh game this season and have 45 points in 14 games this season, thus far. Delhi slipped to the 10th spot after this loss.

Before, Patna Pirates, on the other hand, drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas to stay in the top 6, while Tamil Thalaivas jumped to the seventh position with 38 points in 14 games.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 16

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas game on Wednesday, November 16.

