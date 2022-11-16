Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Points table updated after Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas beat Dabang Delhi 50-31 in the second game on November 16th to jump into the fourth position in the points table.

The Yoddhas won the seventh game this season and have 45 points in 14 games this season, thus far. Delhi slipped to the 10th spot after this loss.

Before, Patna Pirates, on the other hand, drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas to stay in the top 6, while Tamil Thalaivas jumped to the seventh position with 38 points in 14 games.

Matches played on November 16

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas