Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Puneri reclaims top spot with win over Bengal Warriors; points table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

15 November, 2022 16:47 IST
Puneri Paltan return to the top spot in the points table after winning 43-27 against Bengal Warriros on 14th November.

Puneri Paltan return to the top spot in the points table after winning 43-27 against Bengal Warriros on 14th November. | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan is back to winning ways as they decimated the Bengal defence by beating them 47-23 in the first encounter to dethrone Bengaluru Bulls from the top of the points table.

Puneri inflicted three all-outs on the Warriors and pushed them to play defensively. Maninder was the only positive sign, as he scored more than 50 per cent of the team’s score last night.

In the second game, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in a nerve-wracking game, winning by just one point, and with this, coach Manpreet Singh has settled his score to one-all with Gujarat coach Ram Meher Singh this season.

The gap between the first-place team and 11th placed team is 17 points as of now.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 14

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers game on Monday, November 14.

