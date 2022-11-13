PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers moves to second, U.P. Yoddhas enters Top 6

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 10:31 IST
13 November, 2022 10:31 IST
Rahul Chaudhari scored his first Super 10 of the season to lift Jaipur Pink Panthers to a win over Dabang Delhi on Saturday.

Rahul Chaudhari scored his first Super 10 of the season to lift Jaipur Pink Panthers to a win over Dabang Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The second Triple Panga day of the week saw consolidation by teams in the top half of the table. Bengal Warriors started the day with a thumping win over Gujarat Giants which lifted the team to seventh place on the points table.

It is now just one point off sixth place Patna Pirates. In addition, it has a game in hand as the top two - Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 13 games each.

Telugu Titans was yet again subjected to a crushing defeat by U.P. Yoddhas. The win took Yoddhas to fourth place, but the Titans continue to reel in last place. A shocking -139 score difference and just nine points in 13 games reflects the season the team has had.

The day was capped off with Jaipur Pink Panthers bouncing back from Friday’s loss to Patna Pirates. Jaipur bettered Dabang Delhi and scored 57 points on the night.

Jaipur is now second and just a point away from top-placed Puneri Paltan.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 12

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

MATCH 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi game on Saturday, November 12.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us