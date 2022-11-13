The second Triple Panga day of the week saw consolidation by teams in the top half of the table. Bengal Warriors started the day with a thumping win over Gujarat Giants which lifted the team to seventh place on the points table.

It is now just one point off sixth place Patna Pirates. In addition, it has a game in hand as the top two - Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 13 games each.

Telugu Titans was yet again subjected to a crushing defeat by U.P. Yoddhas. The win took Yoddhas to fourth place, but the Titans continue to reel in last place. A shocking -139 score difference and just nine points in 13 games reflects the season the team has had.

The day was capped off with Jaipur Pink Panthers bouncing back from Friday’s loss to Patna Pirates. Jaipur bettered Dabang Delhi and scored 57 points on the night.

Jaipur is now second and just a point away from top-placed Puneri Paltan.

Matches played on November 12

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

MATCH 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi