Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bulls reclaim top spot; points table updated after Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Telugu Titans 49-38 in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 to reclaim the top spot from overnight leaders Puneri Paltan.

Bengaluru Bulls had nine wins in 14 games and 51 points.

With a 10 point win over U Mumba in the first game, Jaipur reduces the gap on Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur, that occupies third place, has 48 points, one less than Puneri.

Telugu, on the other hand, lost its 12th game in the PKL 9 and could only manage 9 points in 14 games.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 15

MATCH 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls