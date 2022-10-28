PKL

PKL 2022 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Pather slips to 3rd after loss, Puneri Paltan moves to 2nd after Steelers tie

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 23:21 IST
Puneri Paltan was held to a 27-27 tie by Haryana Steelers. The three point were enough to take it 2nd on the points table.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Tamil Thalaivas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27 in the first match of October 28 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawan helped Thalaivas to pull off an upset against the Panthers who was sitting in the 2nd position in the points table.

While Puneri Paltan drew 27-27 against Haryana in the second match of the night.

The third game was won by Patna Pirates who rode on Rohit Gulia and Sachin’s effort to beat UP Yodhas 34-29.

MATCHES ON 28 OCTOBER, FRIDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: HARYANA STEELERS VS PUNERI PALTAN

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS UP YODDHAS

The table was updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates on Friday, October 28.

