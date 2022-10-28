Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Tamil Thalaivas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27 in the first match of October 28 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawan helped Thalaivas to pull off an upset against the Panthers who was sitting in the 2nd position in the points table.

While Puneri Paltan drew 27-27 against Haryana in the second match of the night.

The third game was won by Patna Pirates who rode on Rohit Gulia and Sachin’s effort to beat UP Yodhas 34-29.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES ON 28 OCTOBER, FRIDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: HARYANA STEELERS VS PUNERI PALTAN

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS UP YODDHAS