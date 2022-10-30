PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 latest standings: Bengaluru Bulls dethrones Dabang Delhi from top of points table

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

30 October, 2022
Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi 47-43 in the first match of 30th October and dethroned them from the top of the points table.

Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi 47-43 in the first match of 30th October and dethroned them from the top of the points table.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Bengaluru Bulls wins the humdinger against Dabang Delhi in the first match of Saturday’s triple-header. Bharat rose to the occasion and swiped Delhi at the last minute to win an epic game.

Bengaluru Bulls is now sitting at the top of the points table with 29 points in eight matches, while Delhi slumped to the second position with 28 points in eight games.

Gujarat was flawless in the second match of the night, destroying Telugu Titans and preventing them from winning their second game of the season.

While U Mumba triumphed in the night's final match, defeating Bengal Warriors 36-25 to finish fifth in the points table.

The table was updated after Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba on Saturday, October 29.

