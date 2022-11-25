ProKabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bengal Warriors enters top 6 after win over Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan on top

Puneri Paltan consolidated its reign on top of the Pro Kabaddi League with a 39-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday (November 23).

This was Pune’s fourth consecutive win, with its last loss coming against U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby.

Bengal Warriors, which has been inconsistent in registering victories this season, put on a strong showing in its 41-38 win over Bengaluru Bulls to find its way back in the top six.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 23 - HIGHLIGHTS

Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-39 Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors 41-38 Bengaluru Bulls

Position Team Games Played Won Lost Tied Score Difference Points 1 Puneri Paltan 17 11 4 2 52 64 2 Bengaluru Bulls 17 10 6 1 46 58 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers 16 10 6 0 79 54 4 UP Yoddhas 16 8 6 2 43 50 5 Bengal Warriors 16 8 6 2 40 48 6 Tamil Thalaivas 16 7 6 3 -3 48 7 Patna Pirates 16 7 6 3 -24 47 8 Dabang Delhi 16 8 8 0 3 45 9 U Mumba 16 8 8 0 -11 44 10 Haryana Steelers 16 5 9 2 -28 36 11 Gujarat Giants 15 5 9 1 -44 34 12 Telugu Titans 17 2 15 0 -153 15

