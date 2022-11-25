ProKabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bengal Warriors enters top 6 after win over Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan on top

Puneri Paltan consolidated its reign on top of the Pro Kabaddi League with a 39-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday (November 23).
This was Pune’s fourth consecutive win, with its last loss coming against U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby.
Bengal Warriors, which has been inconsistent in registering victories this season, put on a strong showing in its 41-38 win over Bengaluru Bulls to find its way back in the top six.
MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 23 - HIGHLIGHTS
Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-39 Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors 41-38 Bengaluru Bulls
|Position
|Team
|Games Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|17
|11
|4
|2
|52
|64
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|10
|6
|1
|46
|58
|3
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|16
|10
|6
|0
|79
|54
|4
|UP Yoddhas
|16
|8
|6
|2
|43
|50
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|16
|8
|6
|2
|40
|48
|6
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|7
|6
|3
|-3
|48
|7
|Patna Pirates
|16
|7
|6
|3
|-24
|47
|8
|Dabang Delhi
|16
|8
|8
|0
|3
|45
|9
|U Mumba
|16
|8
|8
|0
|-11
|44
|10
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|5
|9
|2
|-28
|36
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|5
|9
|1
|-44
|34
|12
|Telugu Titans
|17
|2
|15
|0
|-153
|15
