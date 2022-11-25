PKL

ProKabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bengal Warriors enters top 6 after win over Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan on top

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls game on November 23.

25 November, 2022 05:10 IST
PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls game on November 23.

Puneri Paltan has been flourishing under the captaincy of Fazel Atrachali, who became the most successful skipper in PKL history this week.

Puneri Paltan has been flourishing under the captaincy of Fazel Atrachali, who became the most successful skipper in PKL history this week. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Puneri Paltan consolidated its reign on top of the Pro Kabaddi League with a 39-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday (November 23).

This was Pune’s fourth consecutive win, with its last loss coming against U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby.

Bengal Warriors, which has been inconsistent in registering victories this season, put on a strong showing in its 41-38 win over Bengaluru Bulls to find its way back in the top six.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 23 - HIGHLIGHTS

Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-39 Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors 41-38 Bengaluru Bulls

PositionTeamGames PlayedWonLostTiedScore DifferencePoints
1Puneri Paltan1711425264
2Bengaluru Bulls1710614658
3Jaipur Pink Panthers1610607954
4UP Yoddhas168624350
5Bengal Warriors168624048
6Tamil Thalaivas16763-348
7Patna Pirates16763-2447
8Dabang Delhi16880345
9U Mumba16880-1144
10Haryana Steelers16592-2836
11Gujarat Giants15591-4434
12Telugu Titans172150-15315



