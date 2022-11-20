Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Paltan replace Bulls from top; Delhi moves to 5th - updated after Bengaluru vs Puneri

PKL

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 23:19 IST
Puneri Paltan inches closer to playoffs spot with win over Bengaluru Bulls on November 20th.

Puneri Paltan inches closer to playoffs spot with win over Bengaluru Bulls on November 20th. | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan defeated Bengaluru Bulls 35-33 in the second game of November 20th to level the terms one-all this season by taking revenge for the 39-41 loss that the Bulls handed them early in the season.

Paltan jumped to the top of the points table and displaced the Bulls yet again from the top. Fazel led Paltan inches towards the playoffs spot with 59 points in 16 games.

Previously, Dabang Delhi’s clinical performance saw them going past Haryana Steelers 42-30.

With this win, Delhi moves further to the fifth position. They now have 45 points in 16 games with eight wins and as many losses to its name.

While, Haryana, on the other hand, are in tenth place with 36 points in 16 games, just above Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 20

MATCH 1: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

MATCH 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

The table was updated after Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan game on Sunday, November 20.

