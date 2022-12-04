PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bulls, Yoddhas qualify for knockouts; Gujarat stay in race - table updated after Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

04 December, 2022 23:32 IST
Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddhas 38-35 in a close encounter to swap third place with UP Yoddhas.

Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddhas 38-35 in a close encounter to swap third place with UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: PKL

Gujarat Giants, riding on Parteek Dahiya’s stupendous effort to beat U Mumba 38-36 in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 4th, Sunday.

Gujarat stays in the race of knockouts, having 51 points in 20 games they played in PKL 9 thus far.

Mumba wrecked their cause and made it difficult for themselves to qualify for the knockouts as they locked equally with Gujarat on 51 points at the points table.

In the second game, Bengaluru Bulls defeated UP Yoddhas 38-35, enabling both teams to advance to the knockout rounds.

Bengaluru. However, by winning the critical game, claimed third place and swapped places with the UP Yoddhas.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 3

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

The table was updated after Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas game on Sunday, December, 4.

