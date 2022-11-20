PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Telugu Titans enters double digits with second win, Dabang Delhi closes in on Top 6

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 13:29 IST
Dabang Delhi beat Patna Pirates on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

Dabang Delhi beat Patna Pirates on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddhas in the opening fixture of the day to open an eight-point lead over the team. Panthers are third in the table while the Yoddhas are fourth.

Telugu Titans snapped a 12-game losing streak and beat U Mumba. The loss means that U Mumba remains fifth and will be surpassed by Bengal Warriors, if Warriors win their next game.

In the last game of the day, Mohommadrez Chiyaneh landed a staggering eight Super Tackles against Dabang Delhi. Still, Delhi pulled away with a three-point win.

Delhi moved to eighth place, just two points of the Top 6 places.

Matches played on November 19

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

MATCH 3: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates game on Friday, November 19.

