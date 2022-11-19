The day started with Puneri Paltan picking up an easy win over Haryana Steelers to move from the second place to the top spot on the table.

Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans to move into the Top 6 of the points table. Maninder Singh once again starred for the Warriors and kept the team in contention for a Playoffs spot.

In the last game of the Triple Panga day, Bengaluru Bulls won over Gujarat Giants to reclaim the top spot that Puneri Paltan had taken earlier. Just two points separate the two teams now.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 18

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 3: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls