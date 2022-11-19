PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan win to stay top two

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 05:00 IST
19 November, 2022 05:00 IST
Bharat scored 18 points for the Bengaluru Bulls to guide the team to a seven point victory over Gujarat Giants.

Bharat scored 18 points for the Bengaluru Bulls to guide the team to a seven point victory over Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The day started with Puneri Paltan picking up an easy win over Haryana Steelers to move from the second place to the top spot on the table.

Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans to move into the Top 6 of the points table. Maninder Singh once again starred for the Warriors and kept the team in contention for a Playoffs spot.

In the last game of the Triple Panga day, Bengaluru Bulls won over Gujarat Giants to reclaim the top spot that Puneri Paltan had taken earlier. Just two points separate the two teams now.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 18

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 3: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

The table was updated after Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Friday, November 18.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us