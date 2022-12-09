Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Delhi makes it to playoffs - table updated after Haryana vs Telugu

Dabang Delhi became the sixth and final team to secure the name to the top 6 in the Pro Kabaddi League after playing a 46-56 tie against Bengal Warriors at the Gachinbowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Naveen Kumar led Delhi to tie the game with his 16 points game against Bengal Warriors, denting their chances to qualify for the knockouts.

With this, Bengal also blocked the way for Haryana and Gujarat to make it further in the competition.

Delhi will play Bengaluru Bulls in the first eliminator. While, Tamil Thalaivas will play UP Yoddhas in eliminator 2.

Haryana Steelers beat Telugu TItans 50-33 in the second game.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 8

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi

MATCH 2: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans