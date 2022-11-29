Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Gujarat, Haryana win; keep playoff hopes alive - table updated after Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Parteek Dahiya’s spectacular raiding propelled the Gujarat Giants to a 51-39 victory over Puneri Paltan at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. The Giants’ triumph snapped the Paltans’ five-match winning streak.

Gujarat is still alive and fighting for a place in the knockout round, sitting in 11th place in the points table with 41 points. While Puneri lost the game against Gujarat, they remain on top of the points table with 69 points in 19 games played this season.

Haryana Steelers defeated U Mumba in a thrilling 35-33 victory in the second game. The Steelers’ best performer in the low-scoring game was defender Mohit, who had seven tackle points. However, it was Manjeet who turned the tide in his team’s favour with a late super raid, and the Steelers won their second game in a row.

Haryana closed in on seventh-placed Patna with 46 points and kept their hopes for playoffs alive.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 29

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba