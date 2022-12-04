PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Puneri, Tamil & Jaipur register wins; troubles for Bengal - table updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

04 December, 2022 14:54 IST
Ajinkya Pawar 20-point game helped Tamil register a dominating win over Telugu Titans in the second game on the night.

Ajinkya Pawar 20-point game helped Tamil register a dominating win over Telugu Titans in the second game on the night. | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi 47-44 in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 3rd, Saturday.

Puneri secured 5 points from the game and momentarily made it to the top of the points standings until Jaipur Pink Panthers usurped the top spot with a convincing victory over Bengal Warriors in the third match.

Jaipur scored a record-breaking 57 points from the game and won by the margin of 26 points as Bengal Warriors imploded and ended up with only 31 points ruining their chance to qualify for the knockouts.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, ran riots against Telugu Titans to annihilate them, winning 52-24 to rack up 61 points in 20 games and close its gap with Bengaluru Bulls, who sits in the fourth position with 63 points in 19 games.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 3

MATCH 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors game on Saturday, December, 3.

