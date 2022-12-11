Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur finish on top, Pune in 2nd place - table updated after league stage

Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated the league stage, winning 15 of the 22 games they played in PKL 9 to finish the league stage as table-toppers.

Jaipur has 82 points in 22 games, while Puneri Paltan finishes in 2nd position with 80 points in 22 games.

Jaipur and Puneri qualified directly for the semifinals, taking two of the four available spots.

Bengaluru Bulls with 74 points, UP Yoddhas with 71, Tamil Thalaivas with 66 points, and Dabang Delhi with 63 points in 22 games conclude the top 6.

Bengaluru will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in the 1st eliminator. While Tamil faces UP Yoddhas in the 2nd eliminator on 13th December.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 10

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 3: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors