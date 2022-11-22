PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates jump to top 6; table updated after Telugu vs Patna

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 22:59 IST
22 November, 2022 22:59 IST
Patna Pirates beat Telugu TItans 36-35 in the second game of November 22nd to jump on the 6th position in the points table.

Patna Pirates beat Telugu TItans 36-35 in the second game of November 22nd to jump on the 6th position in the points table. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tamil Thalaivas beat U Mumba 34-20 in the first game of November 22nd at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated U Mumba 34-20 in the first game of the season on November 22nd at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Captain Sagar led Thalaivas from the start, scoring eight points and assisting Tamil to move into fifth place on the points table with 48 points in 16 games played this season.

Patna Pirates, in the second encounter, defeated Telugu Titans 36-35 in a close game. With 47 points in 16 games, Sachin led Patna to sixth place in the points rankings.

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba have both dropped to seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 22

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The table was updated after Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates game on Tuesday, November 22.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us