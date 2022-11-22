Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates jump to top 6; table updated after Telugu vs Patna

Tamil Thalaivas beat U Mumba 34-20 in the first game of November 22nd at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Captain Sagar led Thalaivas from the start, scoring eight points and assisting Tamil to move into fifth place on the points table with 48 points in 16 games played this season.

Patna Pirates, in the second encounter, defeated Telugu Titans 36-35 in a close game. With 47 points in 16 games, Sachin led Patna to sixth place in the points rankings.

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba have both dropped to seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Matches played on November 22

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates