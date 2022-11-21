PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: UP Yoddhas stays at 4th; Tamil jump to 8th - table updated after UP vs Gujarat

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 23:20 IST
UP Yoddhas beat Gujarat Giants 35-31 to stay at fourth in the points table.

UP Yoddhas beat Gujarat Giants 35-31 to stay at fourth in the points table. | Photo Credit: PKL

Tamil Thalaivas, led by Narender’s 13-point performance, defeated Bengal Warriors 35-30 in the first match on November 21st at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Tamil jumped one place to finish the night at eighth position with 43 points in 15 games this season thus far.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, is back on winning ways after the 35-31 victory over Gujarat Giants. Rohit Tomar’s all-around effort and Pardeep Narwal’s 9-point game helped them touch 50 points to stay in the fourth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Gujarat suffered its ninth loss of the season and now sits in 11th place with 34 points from 16 games.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 21

MATCH 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

MATCH 2: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

The table was updated after UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants game on Monday, November 21.

Read more stories on PKL.

