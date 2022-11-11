Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW

U Mumba have had a reasonable season with six wins and five losses to their name. The trio of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have done well for the Mumboys with 61, 55 and 45 raid points respectively. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also looked good in phases and has 22 raid points. As far as their defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh has taken charge for his side with 31 tackle points and he has been helped by Rinku, who has scored 27 tackle points, while Mohit has also played his part with 22 tackle points.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have been one of the top teams in the league with seven wins, three losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have taken on the responsibility of scoring raid points for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar and Goyat have scored 88 and 80 raid points respectively. With 59 raid points to his name this season, Akash Shinde has also made his presence felt. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has scored 35 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 23 tackle points. Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba in the earlier Maharashtra derby this season and they will be hoping for the same come Friday.

FORM

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Beat 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 19 | U Mumba: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Tie: 2

SQUADS

U Mumba Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki Puneri Paltan Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.