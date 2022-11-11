Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW
U Mumba have had a reasonable season with six wins and five losses to their name. The trio of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have done well for the Mumboys with 61, 55 and 45 raid points respectively. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also looked good in phases and has 22 raid points. As far as their defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh has taken charge for his side with 31 tackle points and he has been helped by Rinku, who has scored 27 tackle points, while Mohit has also played his part with 22 tackle points.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have been one of the top teams in the league with seven wins, three losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have taken on the responsibility of scoring raid points for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar and Goyat have scored 88 and 80 raid points respectively. With 59 raid points to his name this season, Akash Shinde has also made his presence felt. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has scored 35 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 23 tackle points. Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba in the earlier Maharashtra derby this season and they will be hoping for the same come Friday.
FORM
U Mumba
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 19 | U Mumba: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Tie: 2
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.