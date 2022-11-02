PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, preview, head to head, form, squads

Here is all you need to know before the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans game in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday, November 2.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 15:00 IST
Telugu Titans has been winless in its last six matches and goes into the contest on the last position in the points table.

PREVIEW

U Mumba have five wins and three losses to their kitty and are coming into this match after registering back-to-back wins and will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been a top raider for U Mumba with 61 raid points. The energetic raider has been aided by Jai Bhagwan and Ashish who have scored 32 and 31 raid points respectively. In the defence section, captain Surinder Singh is leading the side by example as he has scored 25 tackle points and has been supported by his deputy Rinku who has scored 22 tackle points. The left corner Mohit has also played his part with vital 16 tackle points.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will desperately look to bounce back after their six-match winless run. The Hyderabad-based franchise have secured one win and have eight losses against their name. Siddharth Desai has been the best raider for the Titans with 36 raid points but he will look to improve with more successful raids on the mat. Vinay and Monu Goyat are not far behind Desai as they have 32 and 31 raid points to their credit. Telugu Titans defence has got some big names in their squad and they have a huge job on their hands. Vishal Bhardwaj has managed to score 12 tackle points in nine matches while Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal are next on the list with 10 tackle points each.

FORM GUIDE

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Beat 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 14 | U Mumba: 8 | Telugu Titans: 4 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

U MUMBA: Heidarali Ekrami

TELUGU TITANS: Mohit Pahal

SQUADS
U MUMBA
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, 
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 2.

