Pro Kabaddi 2022: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW
U.P. Yoddhas will look for a win after being winless in their last three matches. Pardeep Narwal and Co. have secured four wins, suffered five losses and played out two ties this season. The Yoddhas’ Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have shown consistency while scoring in attack with 107 and 101 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar looked impressive for his 16 raid points in the Yoddhas’ previous game and he has the potential to score big as well. Defensively, Ashu Singh has been the best performer for the Yoddhas with 32 tackle points. The Yoddhas’ duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have also scored 26 and 19 tackle points respectively.
Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have won four, lost six and played out two ties so far in Season 9. Meetu Sharma has been their best raider with 99 raid points and he has been complemented by Manjeet, who has scored 86 raid points. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the leading scorer for the Steelers with 32 tackle points and he has been assisted by Mohit Nandal, who has scored 25 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.
FORM
U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD TO HEAD FORM
Played: 7 | U.P. Yoddhas: 2 | Haryana Steelers: 3 | Tie: 2
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.