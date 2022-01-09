Pro Kabaddi 8: Naveen Kumar's second half comeback helps Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha, wins for Patna Pirates, U Mumba

Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by helping Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on Saturday.



The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious.



As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Naveen Kumar scores 18 points, Dabang Delhi defeats UP Yoddha 37-33



U.P. Yoddha didn’t do a lot wrong on the night with Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scoring 9 points each. Unfortunately for them, it was just another outstanding performance from Naveen Kumar who scored 18 points including one for the tackle. The result helped Dabang Delhi K.C. regain the top spot on the points table.





U MUMBA 48-38 TELUGU TITANS



U Mumba has climbed to the third spot on the table with a comfortable 48-38 win over Telugu Titans.



U Mumba remained ahead from the get-go and offered Telugu Titans little to no room for a comeback. The Titans, without Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar, struggled for points and were outplayed by U Mumba.



As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Abhishek, Ajith propel U Mumba to 10-point win over Telugu Titans





PATNA PIRATES GUJARAT GIANTS



Patna Pirates' unbeaten run extended as it snatched a 27-26 victory over Gujarat Giants.



It was a closely contested game throughout with neither side really able to assert dominance. It was also one of the very few games we've had this season where no raider bagged a Super 10!



As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giants to 27-26 win



The win takes Patna Pirates to the second spot while Gujarat Giants, which has lost its last three games, remains ninth.