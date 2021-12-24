Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; Focus on Nabibakhsh and Gujarat Giants' solid defence

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan bringing you the coverage for the day.

9:28pm: We had a really cool Twitter Spaces session earlier today discussing all things PKL with a few of you. For those who missed it, here's a recap -





Old stars shown their place

⁉ Odd team combinations, strategies

Beasts dominate, fabled heroes find redemption



So many storylines from the #vivoProKabaddi 8- all summed up in one Space.



If you missed the live session, check out the recordinghttps://t.co/HsKc3FEM8L — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 24, 2021

9:25pm: Here's how the two teams will start today -

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Parveen Satpal, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rathan K, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

9:20pm: Reigning champion Bengal Warriors began its title defence with a 38-33 victory over U.P. Yoddha, while Gujarat Giants claimed a 34-27 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Gujarat Giants holds a slight advantage coming into today's game as the side has a slender 2-1 lead in terms of head-to-head clashes. The two other games have finished in a tie.

9:15pm: We have a fiercely-contested Souther Derby underway right now as Tamil Thalaivas locks horns with Bengaluru Bulls. My colleague Lavanya is blogging that game and you can follow it live here - Pro Kabaddi Live Score - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas - Pawan Sehrawat in focus as defenders dominate

9:10pm: Hey folks, welcome to our blog for the final game of the evening as defending champion Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Giants. Bengal Warriors have one of the most balanced squads in the League this season, while Gujarat Giants is home to one of the most solid defences. We're in for a fun contest for sure.

As you wait for action to begin today, you can also check out our Kings of Kabaddi series from PKL 7 - a happier time pre-COVID when we got to physically sit down with some of the biggest names in the league and hear their stories. You can check out all episodes here.







- Day 01 results:

Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba

Telugu Titans 40-40 Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha



Read More: PKL 2021: Big stars disappoint on day 1; Warriors, U Mumba register wins

- Day 02 results:

- Gujarat Giants 34-27 Jaipur Pink Panthers

- Dabang Delhi 41-30 Puneri Paltan

- Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna Pirates

Read More: Pro Kabaddi 2021: Monu Goyat, Naveen shine on day 2; wins for Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi

----

Hey folks, welcome to another day of Pro Kabaddi League action! It's day 3 of action in Bengaluru and we've seen all the 12 teams in the league take to the mat at least once. Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from day 1 and 2.