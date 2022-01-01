Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans; All eyes on Pawan Sehrawat, no Siddharth Desai for Titans

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

4-5 Pawan's off the mat yet again and he's yet to score a point today in three raids. He's been tackled twice.

4-4 That's simply brilliant from Saurabh Nandal. He nearly steps off-court but does well to regain his balance and then throws himself at Ankit to deny him any scoring opportunity.

Rohit Kumar will be Telugu Titan's lead raider today in Siddharth Desai's absence. Rohit is yet to score a point in PKL 8.

2-4 Pawan goes for the do-or-die raid....and he's tackled. No luck here yet for the Bengaluru Bulls capain.

2-3 Ankit Beniwal delivers! He skips past Mayur's dash and gives his side the early lead.

2-2 Bengaluru Bulls' left corner Aman does extremely well to grab on to Rakesh's ankle.

1-1 Chandran Ranjit scores right away, gets a toe touch on Ruturaj and that will revive Pawan.

0-1 Pawan heads in for the first raid and he's taken out!

The live action between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will begin shortly. Meanwhile, the first match of the day between U Mumba and UP Yoddha has just ended in a 28-28 tie. Check our live coverage here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: UP Yoddha draws with U Mumba; Ajith Kumar impresses again, Pardeep struggles

No Siddharth Desai for the Titans today. That's a shocker!

8:25pm: LINE UPS!

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (c), Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar (c), Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

8:20pm: It is going to be a tough task for Titans to stop Bengaluru Bulls which is on a three-match winning streak. In its last game, Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat had scored 22 points in the 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers. Titans in their previous match had lost to the same team 37-39.

8:15pm: Head-to-Head stats - Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have played against each other 17 times in Pro Kabaddi League. Bulls has come out on top 11 times while Titans has won just three. The remaining three games have been ties.

8:10pm: If you're new to the PKL caravan and are wondering what super raids, super tackles, bonus points, do or die raids are, we have you covered.





8:05pm: It is Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans. Pawan Sehrawat vs Siddharth Desai.

8pm: Good evening. Wishing you a very happy new year. It's day 11 of the PKL and as we speak, an interesting match is on between U Mumba and UP Yoddha. Check out our live coverage: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: UP Yoddha draws with U Mumba; Ajith Kumar impresses again, Pardeep struggles

Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from the last three days -

December 31: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win

December 30: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajith Kumar bag Super 10s; Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba post wins

December 29: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Naveen helps Dabang Delhi rout Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants draws with Pardeep's UP Yoddha