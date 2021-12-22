Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League! PKL 8 begins with a blockbuster game between former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. This is Shyam Vasudevan bringing you live updates as the action unfurls.

6:35pm: So, what's new this season you ask? For starters, this season will be held behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. All 12 teams will be housed in the hotel, have designated time slots for training and meals, and will be allowed to travel only to the competition venue, which is just a few yards from their rooms. More on that here - PKL Season 8: Return of the action heroes

The league was initially set to begin in July but the onset of the second wave of the pandemic meant the organisers had to push it to the end of the year. - Pro Kabaddi League

6:25pm Season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) kicks off today with a blockbuster battle as U Mumba loks horns with Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba is led by Iranian superstar Fazel Atrachali for the third season running, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who was the best raider last season, will captain Bengaluru Bulls for the first time.

The two teams had met twice last season and Bengaluru Bulls won both those clashes. Both teams made it to the semifinals last season, with U Mumba falling to eventual champion Bengal Warriors, while Bengaluru Bulls lost to Dabang Delhi.