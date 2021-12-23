Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. The opening game of the evening will see Gujarat Giants take on former champion Jaipur Pink Panthers. This is Shyam Vasudevan and Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the coverage for the day.

Gujarat Giants - Jaipur Pink Panthers



23-25 That's a schoolboy error from Parvesh! He steps onto the lobby and gives away a free point to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are contesting that Parvesh had stepped into the lobby during Arjun's raid and are asking for Arjun to be re-instated. The TV umpire is taking his time to make a decision.

24-24 Arjun is sent back to the bench! Gujarat Giants' defence comes to the fore as Sunil throws in a stunning ankle hold to restrain Arjun. That's Sunil's first point of the evening!

Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet says,"Go for a tackle on Arjun Deshwal only when he comes in for a bonus point. Parvesh, be a little tght. Do not give them any bonus points! The Game is in our hands."

23-24 Pradeep is undone by a strong tackle from Sandeep and the Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken the lead here with a little over 10 minutes left!

23-22 SUPER 10! Arjun Deshwal brings up a Super 10 in only his 13th raid of the evening! That's a great start to his Jaipur Pink Panthers career.

23-21 Another strong raid from Rakesh Narwal and he bags two points this time. More importantly, he sends Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Deepak Hooda to the bench!

21-20 That's a brave raid from Rakesh Narwal! It was a do-or-die raid and he capitalises on Vishal's error to snap up another point.

20-20 Arjun wins this contest against Girish as he gets a running hand touch on the Gujarat Giants left corner! The scores are level now with 16 minutes of play left.

20-19 Rakesh does so well, manages to jump past Amit Hooda's tackle but Vishal swoops in to pull him back.

"Tootna mat bete (stay strong)," says Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh. He sure does know how to rally his troops!

19-18 A good start for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Deepak gets a touch on Girish.

A nerve-wracking opening half ends with Gujarat Giants leading 19-17. A slender two-point lead is all that separates the two sides, but if there's anything we know about kabaddi, it is that this sport is truly unpredictable. Stay tuned as we head into the second half.

18-17 ALL OUT! Arjun shows phenomenal strength to get overpower Parvesh and Sunil and brings his side back into this game!

18-12 SUPER TACKLE! Deepak has only two men on the mat to beat but falters and Parvesh Bhaninswal stops him with a strong thigh hold.

15-12 Deepak Niwas Hooda gets a running hand touch on Ravinder Pahal to reduce the deficit to three points.

15-11 Pardeep has been ousted as he runs into a wall in the form of the Jaipur Pink Panthers defence. Gujarat Giants are down to three men!

15-9 Arjun shows great game awareness to pick up two points.

15-7 Rakesh teases Amit by floating his leg close to him and Amit bites the bait. He attempts an ankle hold but Rakesh wriggles free.

14-7 Gujarat Giants have scored 10 points in the last five minutes, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers have managed none! Oh, how the momentum has shifted!

13-7 ALL OUT! Rakesh Narwal gets rid of the two remaining Jaipur Pink Panthers players and propels his side to a six-point lead.

9-7 Girish with another humongous tackle! He yanks Nitin by the ankle and doesn't let go.

7-7 The Gujarat Giants have restored parity! The defence combines really well to eliminate Deepak Hooda.

4-7 That's a massive tackle from Girish! He runs into Arjun, akin to a racing truck, to shove him off court.

3-6 Good work from Arjun as he gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal's head. Pahal, sporting some sort of a mullet, is sent to the bench,

2-3 Arjun keeps the scoreboard ticking as he picks up another bonus point.

1-2 First points on the board for Gujarat Giants as Rakesh finds some success in his third raid.

0-2 Arjun Deshwal bags a point off his first raid for Jaipur as he gets rid of the Gujarat Giants captain!

0-1 Deepak opens Jaipur Pink Panthers' account as he snaps a bonus point.

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and chose the court, so Gujarat Giants will begin with the first raid.

7:25pm: Right then, the two team are out on the mat and we're minutes away from action. This is going to be a classic defence vs attack contest - who do you think will come out on top?

7:20pm: Dharmaraj Cheralathan has made a move from Haryana Steelers to Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. At 46, he is packed with muscle and is the oldest player in the League. His fitness routine and passion for the game had left us floored when he caught up with him last season as part of our Kings of Kabaddi series -

7:10pm: Here's how the two sides will start today -

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Amit, Vishal, Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

The Gujarat Giants will bank on its defence, now further bolstered by the arrival of Ravinder Pahal, as it hunts for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. - PKL MEDIA

7:05pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers has retained a bulk of its squad from last year and even held on to captain Deepak Niwas Hooda. While the side had a rather average outing last time around, they have been bolstered by the arrival of Arjun Deshwal, who was roped in for a massive 96 lakhs.

7pm: Coming to today's first game, we have Gujarat Giants, the side with the best defence in the league, taking on season one champs Jaipur Pink Panthers. Gujarat Giants has added Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak in the auctions to bolster a defence that already had the likes of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, but the side lacks a proper high-profile raider.

PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. - Special Arrangement

An exciting first day of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League saw U Mumba's Abhishek Singh and Bengal Warriors Mohammad Nabibakhsh steal the spotlight. - Special Arrangement

6:30pm: Hey folks, welcome to another day of Pro Kabaddi League action! We've got three crunch fixtures today as Gujarat Giants begin the proceedings by taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. The second game of the evening will see last season's runner up Dabang Delhi lock horns with Puneri Paltan. The final fame of this exciting triple header will have Haryana Steelers face three-time champion Patna Pirates. Stay tuned for an exciting evening of kabaddi!