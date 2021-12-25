Pro Kabaddi Day 4 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers eyes first win against Haryana Steelers

Merry Christmas and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through the PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers on Saturday.



9:30pm: Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will be looking for their first win of the season today. Jaipur Pink Panthers lost 27-34 to Gujarat Giants, while Haryana Steelers fell short by three points in a 39-42 loss to Patna Pirates.

9:25pm: Guys, you're missing out if you're not watching the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan game! The Titans are trailing by a point with six minutes to go! Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans; Siddharth Desai deals in super raids, Rahul Chaudhari struggles

9:20pm: Haryana Steelers will be led by a young captain this year in Vikash Khandola. He scored 190 raid points last season and was the sixth-best raider. His love for pani puri is bound to tickle your taste buds, but his dedication will bring about a renewed sense of motivation within you. Here's when we sat down with him last season, in the good old days before the pandemic -

9:15pm: Coming to the last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers holds a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head stats against Haryana Steelers. The teams have played out a tie twice in. Will the season one champions manage to extend that tally or will the Steelers spring a surprise?

9:10pm: Speaking of Siddharth Desai, did you know that the muscular raider is actually a great singer and a remarkable guitarist? He was so shy of his musical talents initially that he used to hide his guitar from his family and play it only when no on was around. Here's him, accompanied by his elder brother Suraj, talking about his musical ambitions and journey with PKL -

9:05pm: Hey folks, Shyam here and welcome to the final game of the evening as season one champion Jaipur Pink Panthers locks horns with Haryana Steelers. Before we got into the game, we have a super intense game right now between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans. Siddharth Desai is in rousing form and has scored nine points to take Telugu Titans to a 20-14 lead at half-time. My colleague Lavanya is blogging that game here - Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans; Siddharth Desai deals in super raids, Rahul Chaudhari struggles



