Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on U Mumba in repeat of season one final

6:50pm: U Mumba has managed only one win in three games and is currently on the eighth spot. The side played a draw with Tamil Thalaivas in its previous encounter. Led by Iranian superstar Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba has banked on the raiding brilliance of Abhishek Singh and youngster Ajith Kumar this season.

V Ajith Kumar's heroics with raids was not good enough for former champions U Mumba as they settled for a 30-30 tie against Tamil Thaliavas in their Pro Kabaddi League match on day 6 on Monday. - Special Arrangement

6:45pm: Hello guys and welcome to another day of kabaddi action! We've got a very interesting clash today as Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on U Mumba in a repeat of the final of the first season of PKL. Jaipur Pink Panthers is fourth on the table with 11 points and comes into the tie on the high of beating Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in its last game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas 32-29 with young raider Arjun Deshwal scoring 11 points. Skipper Deepak Hooda scored 9 points. - Special Arrangement

