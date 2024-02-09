Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors 6-8 Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya’s super raid puts Giants in lead; PKL 10 updates

PKL 10: Catch the live score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 09, 2024 20:13 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 62 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2024.

The scores will read as Bengal-Gujarat (M1) and Haryana-UP (M2)