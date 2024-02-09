Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors 6-8 Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya’s super raid puts Giants in lead; PKL 10 updates

Key Updates
- February 09, 2024 20:136-8
Skipper takes out skipper! Fazel Atrachali tackles Maninder Singh to inflict more damage on the home team here. Bengal is reduced to just two people on the mat.
- February 09, 2024 20:116-7
Parteek Dahiya goes into the do-or-die raid and delivers a SUPER RAID! He first lands a kick on Akshay Kumar and escpaes the dash from Vaibhav Garje and Jaskirat Singh. He puts Gujarat in lead with a three-pointer!
- February 09, 2024 20:076-4
Fazel Atrachali is pumped! He tackles Nitin Kumar.
- February 09, 2024 20:066-3
Shubham Shinde blocks Rohit Gulia with a quick dash and sends him out.
- February 09, 2024 20:065-3
Akshay Kumar tackles Rakesh to put Bengal ahead by two points.
- February 09, 2024 20:054-3
A bonus for Nitin Kumar.
- February 09, 2024 20:053-3
Rakesh levels the score with a touchpoint of Vaibhav Garje.
- February 09, 2024 20:053-2
It is do-or-die for Bengal Warriors now and skipper Maninder will go for this one. Deepak Singh makes a mistake as he goes solo against Maninder to give him his touchpoint.
- February 09, 2024 20:042-2
A do-or-die raid for Gujarat after Rakesh came back with two empty raids. Rohit Gulia has been handed the responsibility here. He takes a bonus before escaping Harsh Lad’s hold for two points in his first raid.
- February 09, 2024 20:012-0
Maninder starts the proceedings with a hefty turn as he steers his way back wtih a two-pointer! Sombir and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have to go out straightaway.
- February 09, 2024 19:57Toss Update
Gujarat Giants wins toss and electets court, Bengal Warriors to raid first.
- February 09, 2024 19:39Points Table before Matchday 62
- February 09, 2024 19:38Lineups out for Bengal vs Gujarat
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar
Gujarat Giants: Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Rakesh, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibaksh
- February 09, 2024 19:27February 9 Schedule
Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
- February 09, 2024 19:27Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 09, 2024 19:20Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 62 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
