Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates

Key Updates
- February 14, 2024 19:38Chiyaneh, climbing the ladder quickly!
- February 14, 2024 19:38Top Players
Dabang Delhi
Ashu Malik has been the prime raider for Delhi this season after racking up 222 raid points in 20 matches.
Delhi.’s defence will be led by Yogesh, who has pocketed 61 tackle points in 20 games in PKL 10.
Tamil Thalaivas
For Tamil, Narender will be their main raider. He has scored 151 raid points in 19 matches, including 19 do-or-die raid points.
Sagar leads the defence for the men in yellow and has scored 65 tackle points in 17 matches.
Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 35 points in 14 matches.
- February 14, 2024 19:36Form guide
Delhi heads into this match after a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers on February 7. It lost the match 22-27.
Tamil also lost its last match against Puneri Paltan by a 29-56 scoreline on February 11.
- February 14, 2024 19:33Head-to-head
Total Matches: 9 | Dabang Delhi: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 2 | Tie: 2
- February 14, 2024 19:32SS Exclusive | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
- February 14, 2024 19:29When Cricket meets Kabaddi
- February 14, 2024 19:29Lineups out for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant, Yogesh, Meetu Sharma, Akash Parashar, Ashish
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, Himanshu, Narender, M. Abhishek, Aashish
- February 14, 2024 19:22February 14 Schedule
Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan
- February 14, 2024 19:19Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 14, 2024 19:19Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 67 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 14, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
