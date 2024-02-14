Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates

February 14, 2024 19:38

Top Players

Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik has been the prime raider for Delhi this season after racking up 222 raid points in 20 matches.

Delhi.’s defence will be led by Yogesh, who has pocketed 61 tackle points in 20 games in PKL 10.

Tamil Thalaivas

For Tamil, Narender will be their main raider. He has scored 151 raid points in 19 matches, including 19 do-or-die raid points.

Sagar leads the defence for the men in yellow and has scored 65 tackle points in 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 35 points in 14 matches.