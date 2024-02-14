MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates

PKL 10: Catch the live action, score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 14, 2024 19:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 67 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 14, 2024.

The scores will read as DelhiTamil (M1) and Bengal—Puneri (M2)

  • February 14, 2024 19:38
    Chiyaneh, climbing the ladder quickly!

  • February 14, 2024 19:38
    Top Players

    Dabang Delhi

    Ashu Malik has been the prime raider for Delhi this season after racking up 222 raid points in 20 matches. 

    Delhi.’s defence will be led by Yogesh, who has pocketed 61 tackle points in 20 games in PKL 10.

    Tamil Thalaivas

    For Tamil, Narender will be their main raider. He has scored 151 raid points in 19 matches, including 19 do-or-die raid points.

    Sagar leads the defence for the men in yellow and has scored 65 tackle points in 17 matches. 

    Meanwhile, Himanshu is the best all-rounder in the team with 35 points in 14 matches.

  • February 14, 2024 19:36
    Form guide

    Delhi heads into this match after a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers on February 7. It lost the match 22-27.

    Tamil also lost its last match against Puneri Paltan by a 29-56 scoreline on February 11.

  • February 14, 2024 19:33
    Head-to-head

    Total Matches: 9 | Dabang Delhi: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 2 | Tie: 2

  • February 14, 2024 19:32
    SS Exclusive | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan isn’t just competing for the PKL title; it is reshaping the sport by discarding the traditional playbook and embracing a distinctive style.

  • February 14, 2024 19:29
    When Cricket meets Kabaddi
  • February 14, 2024 19:29
    Lineups out for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant, Yogesh, Meetu Sharma, Akash Parashar, Ashish 

    Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, Himanshu, Narender, M. Abhishek, Aashish

  • February 14, 2024 19:22
    February 14 Schedule

    Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

  • February 14, 2024 19:19
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 14, 2024 19:19
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 67 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 14, 2024.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023-24 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Goa looks to stay unbeaten in the league
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russia to host Paraguay in Moscow on March 25 for men’s football friendly
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS: Patna Pirates through to playoffs with 38-36 win against Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal Warriors beats U Mumba 46-34 to stay alive in playoffs race; Deshwal's 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan qualify for PKL 10 playoffs with big wins over Bulls, Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal thrashes Telugu 55-35; Patna beats Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Goa looks to stay unbeaten in the league
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas eyes to keep playoffs hopes alive vs Dabang Delhi; Bengal faces Puneri later; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russia to host Paraguay in Moscow on March 25 for men’s football friendly
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment