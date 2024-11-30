Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 7-7 Telugu Titans; Patna Pirates climbs to third spot after 54-29 win over Bengaluru Bulls

Key Updates
- November 30, 2024 21:156-7
Vijay Malik and Arjun Deshwal exchange points.
- November 30, 2024 21:145-6
Panthers concede bonus to Vijay Malik, on the other hand lose Sagar to Neeraj Narwal.
- November 30, 2024 21:134-5
Neeraj Narwal gets a running hand touch on Ajit Pawar.
- November 30, 2024 21:123-5
Ankush pulls Ashish Narwal back in a DOD situation as he goes deep in the left corner.
- November 30, 2024 21:101-5
Vijay Malik was given two points despite being dashed out as he kept his foot in the lobby with Lucky Sharma and Reza Mirbagheri headlining the tackle.
- November 30, 2024 21:081-3
Ankit holds Arjun by the waist and pins him.
- November 30, 2024 21:071-2
Ashish Narwal also steps out after taking a bonus.
- November 30, 2024 21:070-1
Arjun Deshwal steps out after what seemed like a touch in the right corner.
- November 30, 2024 21:04Toss
Jaipur Pink Panthers team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Left
- November 30, 2024 21:03Playing 7 out
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Vikash Kandola, Lucky Sharma, Neeraj Narwal
Telugu Titans - Vijay Malik, Ankit, Manjeet, Sagar, Ashish Narwal, Ajit Pawar, Krishan
- November 30, 2024 21:02MATCH 86
The next game is between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.
- November 30, 2024 21:01Pirates to third spot after win
Ayan, Devank and Shubham Shinde shine as Pirates notch up a 24 point win over the Bengaluru Bulls to move to the third spot in the standings above the defending champion Puneri Paltan.
- November 30, 2024 20:5854-29
Devank gets his 17th point after he frees himself from the grips of Sushil and Saurabh Nandal to drag himself to the midline.
- November 30, 2024 20:5748-29
A string of points soon ensue for the Pirates and only one on the other side. The Devank and Ayan combo followed by the strong defence led by Shubham Shinde keeps the Pirates lead.
- November 30, 2024 20:5544-28
Jai Bhagwan is successful in a DOD raid sending Shubham Shinde, Deepak to the bench. A shoddy job by the Pirates.
- November 30, 2024 20:5444-26
A DOD raid plus a SUPER TACKLE! This time Ayan is caught by Nitin Rawal.
- November 30, 2024 20:5344-24
Devank is held by Saurabh Nandal for a SUPER TACKLE. Pardeep Narwal soon follows it with an unsuccessful attempt of a raid by Gurdeep.
- November 30, 2024 20:5143-22
Pankaj tries to move on top of a defender but Shubham Shinde doesnt allow him. The tables have turned for the Pirates, who were on verge of an all out.
- November 30, 2024 20:4942-22
Sushil is held by the ankle by Shubham Shinde followed by a thigh hold and stopped from moving further.
- November 30, 2024 20:4941-22
With the Bulls unable to inflict an all out. Devank gets bonus in every raid he takes, however this time he gets a kick on Lucky Kumar forehead.
- November 30, 2024 20:4739-22
SUPER TACKLE ! Pardeep Narwal is stuck as Shubham Shinde holds him firm and to the ground.
- November 30, 2024 20:4636-22
Devank gets bonus but Pankaj does a dubki over Deepak to enter his side.
- November 30, 2024 20:4235-21
Devank, who stopped himself from getting involved in the previous struggle against Pardeep, gets a bonus.
- November 30, 2024 20:4134-21
SUPER RAID by Pardeep. Gurdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Ayan participated in the tackle against Pardeep and are sent to the bench.
- November 30, 2024 20:4034-18
Ayan ousts Saurabh Nandal as Jay Bhagwan holds onto the chain.
- November 30, 2024 20:3933-18
Bulls is on a point scoring trot in the second half as captain Pardeep gets a successful raid.
- November 30, 2024 20:3832-15
Sandeep gets Parteek and Nitin Rawal by struggling and with great difficulty manages to lift his hand slightly past the midline.
- November 30, 2024 20:3630-15
Finally Sushil manages to score a point for the Bulls.
- November 30, 2024 20:3529-14
Some sort of derailment and loss of confidence by the Bulls after trailing behind 15 points. Can the Bulls make a comeback after trailing by soo many points?
- November 30, 2024 20:3326-14
Devank gets Saurabh Nandal. Jai Bhagwan comes in to raid with hopes of saving his team. However, he is soon blocked by Ankit and an ALL OUT in inflicted for the Bulls for the second time.
- November 30, 2024 20:3123-13
Devank gets a kick on Nitin Rawal in the left corner, followed by a bonus by Jai Bhagwan.
- November 30, 2024 20:2622-12
Devank makes use of Arulnanthababu’s attempt to do a back hold to get a swift touch and touch the midline.
- November 30, 2024 20:2421-12
Ayan gets a touch on Lucky Kumar’s thigh with a deceptive play. With this Ayan gets his SUPER 10 of the evening.
Similarly, Jai Bhagwan gets his hand on Gurdeep.
- November 30, 2024 20:2320-11
Pardeep Narwal is a victim of Gurdeep’s tackle.
- November 30, 2024 20:2219-11
An eight point lead for Pirates as Ayan manages a SUPER RAID getting three points with a bonus and ousting Arulnanthababu and Parteek.
- November 30, 2024 20:2116-9
ALL OUT! After Jai Bhagwan’s bonus, Devank gets Jai Bhagwan, Lucky Kumar out after managing to dribble past them inflicting an ALL OUT!
- November 30, 2024 20:1912-8
Pardeep Narwal fails to evade Shubham Shinde’s tackle and soon followed by Ayan’s successful raid against Naveen.
- November 30, 2024 20:1810-8
Devank is back and how. He moves swiftly past Nitin Rawal, Parteek.
- November 30, 2024 20:178-8
Jai Bhagwan is sent out of the lobby with a dash by Deepak, however his right leg was deemed to be inside the lobby after a team review.
- November 30, 2024 20:148-7
Lucky Kumar catches Ayan’s thighs and locks it to stop the Pirates raider from moving further.
- November 30, 2024 20:098-6
Arulnanthababu, who is involved in the tackle of Ayan by holding him down, steps out of the endline before the tackle.
- November 30, 2024 20:097-6
Ankit steps out to the lobby and with that Pardeep Narwal gets another point.
- November 30, 2024 20:077-5
Exchange of points by the teams.
- November 30, 2024 20:076-4
Pardeep Narwal seems to have regained a bit of his old form.... The dubki king does what he does the best- a dubki to escape the clutches of Arkam Shaikh in a DOD raid.
- November 30, 2024 20:056-3
Similar to Nitin, Ayan manages to send Parteek to the bench.
- November 30, 2024 20:045-3
Do-or-die raid! Ayan attacks the right corner but Nitin Rawal comes in between and tries a solo tackle but in vain.
- November 30, 2024 20:024-3
Pardeep gets a bonus.
- November 30, 2024 20:024-2
Arulnanthababu tries to block Ayan but the raider dives to the midline despite the weight of the defender on his back.
- November 30, 2024 20:012-2
Scores equal as Jai Bhagwan is pinned down by Shubham Shinde.
- November 30, 2024 20:001-2
Nitin Rawal’s ankle hold stops the in-form Devank but gets a bonus point.
- November 30, 2024 19:590-1
The record-breaker Pardeep Narwal gets a running hand touch off Arkam Shaikh.
- November 30, 2024 19:57Toss!
Patna Pirates won the toss and selected Choice of court: Left
- November 30, 2024 19:57Current PKL 11 standings!
- November 30, 2024 19:53What happened the last time Patna Pirates took on Bengaluru Bulls?
The previous contest between Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls ended in the favour of the former with a 54-31 win.
- November 30, 2024 19:51Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record
Patna Pirates has faced Bengaluru Bulls 24 times in the history of PKL.
With 13 wins against the Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates is ahead in the head-to-head record. Bengaluru Bulls has won seven times while four matches ended in a draw.
- November 30, 2024 19:47Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls form guide
U Mumba defeated Bengaluru Bulls in their last match by 34-32.
Patna Pirates played out a 39-39 draw with Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last encounter.
- November 30, 2024 19:25Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out
- November 30, 2024 19:19Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7 out!
Patna Pirates: Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Arkam Shaikh, Shubham Shinde
Bengaluru Bulls: Arulnanthababu, Sushil, Jai Bhagwan, Pardeep Narwal, Parteek, Nitin Rawal, Lucky Kumar
- November 30, 2024 18:48Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 30, 2024 18:26Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 30, 2024 18:13Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Patna Pirates will face on Bengaluru Bulls first, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans.
