Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hopes to end losing streak, to face Patna Pirates at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans later

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 18:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 85 and 86 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 30, 2024. Patna Pirates to face Bengaluru Bulls first, Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Telugu Titans next.

The scores will read: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls (1st match) | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans (2nd match)

  • November 30, 2024 18:26
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 30, 2024 18:13
    Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Patna Pirates will face on Bengaluru Bulls first, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans.

PKL 11 /

pro kabaddi /

Telugu Titans /

Patna Pirates /

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

Bengaluru Bulls

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hopes to end losing streak, to face Patna Pirates at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid gets higher score than USA, Canada and Mexico from FIFA
    Reuters
  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hopes to end losing streak, to face Patna Pirates at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan pulls off stunning one-point win over Gujarat Giants; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas to remain on top of standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers edge out Gujarat Giants; Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans beat Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls; Patna Pirates youngsters clinch solid win vs UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25
    Team Sportstar
