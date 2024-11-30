- November 30, 2024 18:26Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 30, 2024 18:13Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Patna Pirates will face on Bengaluru Bulls first, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hopes to end losing streak, to face Patna Pirates at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans later
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
- Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
- Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid gets higher score than USA, Canada and Mexico from FIFA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE