Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Vishal Chahal injured as Tamil Thalaivas 12-12 Dabang Delhi at half time; Bengal Warriorz looks to end losing streak against Patna Pirates

- December 01, 2024 20:2212-12
A DOD raid is capitalised by Mohit as Sachin errs.
- December 01, 2024 20:2112-11
SUPER TACKLE! Moein Shafaghi is held by Gaurav with support from Sandeep and Yogesh in a DOD raid attempt.
- December 01, 2024 20:1912-9
Moein Shafaghi gets Naveen Kumar’s ankle and sending the raider in a frenzy and unable to move around.
- December 01, 2024 20:1811-9
Sachin, the most expensive PKL 11 player, gets a running hand touch on Ashish.
- December 01, 2024 20:1710-9
Ashu Malik is blocked by Moein Shafaghi and pinned to the ground.
- December 01, 2024 20:169-9
Moein Shafaghi sends Ashish to the bench, a raid before the defender got a green card when the former got a bonus.
- December 01, 2024 20:158-9
Naveen gets a sliding toe touch on Nitesh.
- December 01, 2024 20:147-8
Ranjith Chandran and Ashu Malik fail in their respective raids.
- December 01, 2024 20:096-7
Naveen picks up his fourth raid point with Aashish being sent out to the bench. A green card warning issued to the No 4 jersey of the Thalaivas.
- December 01, 2024 20:086-6
This time Moein Shafaghi is stopped by Sandeep but a defender steps down during the tackle.
- December 01, 2024 20:075-5
Moein Shafaghi ousts the star defender Yogesh, followed with a bonus by Naveen.
- December 01, 2024 20:064-4
An equaliser for Delhi as Ashu’s acrobatic moves saves him from Amir Hossein Bastami in a DOD raid situation.
- December 01, 2024 20:044-3
Do-or-die raid! Vishal Chahal tries to jump past a defender but hurts himself in the process. He seems to have landed wrong and Yogesh isnt someone to err when a chance is presented.
- December 01, 2024 20:034-2
After a bonus by Ranjith Chandran, Naveen this time doesnt get past Amir Hossein Bastami after a bonus as the Iranian wraps his arms around the raiders waist halting his movement. The raider toes the white midline but doesnt go past it after fellow Thalaivas defenders join in.
- December 01, 2024 20:012-1
Noida crowd cheers on as Naveen slides one toe touch across Moein Shafaghi without anyone catching him.
- December 01, 2024 20:002-0
First successful tackle of the match as Ashu Malik targets the right corner but is caught by Amir Hossein Bastami.
- December 01, 2024 19:591-0
Moein Shafaghi easily picks up Yogesh and moves forward to the midline.
- December 01, 2024 19:58Toss
Dabang Delhi K.C. team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- December 01, 2024 19:52What happened when the two teams last faced each other?
The previous contest between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K. C. ended in favour of the latter. They won 39-26 earlier in Season 11.
- December 01, 2024 19:52Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K. C. head-to-head record
Tamil Thalaivas has faced Dabang Delhi K. C. 11 times in PKL history.
Dabang Delhi K. C. leads the head-to-head record, winning 7 times while Tamil Thalaivas has returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Two matches between these teams ended in ties.
- December 01, 2024 19:51Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K. C. form guide
Tamil Thalaivas heads into this fixture on the back of a defeat against Haryana Steelers 30-42.
Dabang Delhi K. C., on the other hand, played out a 39-39 tie against Patna Pirates in their last match.
- December 01, 2024 19:12Starting 7 out!
Tamil Thalaivas:
Vishal Chahal, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein, Ranjith Chandran
Dabang Delhi:
Gaurav Chhillar, Ashish, Yogesh, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Sandeep, Ashu Malik
