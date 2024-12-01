 />
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Vishal Chahal injured as Tamil Thalaivas 12-12 Dabang Delhi at half time; Bengal Warriorz looks to end losing streak against Patna Pirates

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE Updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 20:23 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 87 and 88 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on December 1, 2024. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day, while Bengal Warriorz faces Patna Pirates next.

The scores will read: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC (1st match) | Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates (2nd match)

  • December 01, 2024 20:22
    12-12

    A DOD raid is capitalised by Mohit as Sachin errs.

  • December 01, 2024 20:21
    12-11

    SUPER TACKLE! Moein Shafaghi is held by Gaurav with support from Sandeep and Yogesh in a DOD raid attempt.

  • December 01, 2024 20:19
    12-9

    Moein Shafaghi gets Naveen Kumar’s ankle and sending the raider in a frenzy and unable to move around.

  • December 01, 2024 20:18
    11-9

    Sachin, the most expensive PKL 11 player, gets a running hand touch on Ashish.

  • December 01, 2024 20:17
    10-9

    Ashu Malik is blocked by Moein Shafaghi and pinned to the ground.

  • December 01, 2024 20:16
    9-9

    Moein Shafaghi sends Ashish to the bench, a raid before the defender got a green card when the former got a bonus.

  • December 01, 2024 20:15
    8-9

    Naveen gets a sliding toe touch on Nitesh.

  • December 01, 2024 20:14
    7-8

    Ranjith Chandran and Ashu Malik fail in their respective raids.

  • December 01, 2024 20:09
    6-7

    Naveen picks up his fourth raid point with Aashish being sent out to the bench. A green card warning issued to the No 4 jersey of the Thalaivas.

  • December 01, 2024 20:08
    6-6

    This time Moein Shafaghi is stopped by Sandeep but a defender steps down during the tackle.

  • December 01, 2024 20:07
    5-5

    Moein Shafaghi ousts the star defender Yogesh, followed with a bonus by Naveen.

  • December 01, 2024 20:06
    4-4

    An equaliser for Delhi as Ashu’s acrobatic moves saves him from Amir Hossein Bastami in a DOD raid situation.

  • December 01, 2024 20:04
    4-3

    Do-or-die raid! Vishal Chahal tries to jump past a defender but hurts himself in the process. He seems to have landed wrong and Yogesh isnt someone to err when a chance is presented.

  • December 01, 2024 20:03
    4-2

    After a bonus by Ranjith Chandran, Naveen this time doesnt get past Amir Hossein Bastami after a bonus as the Iranian wraps his arms around the raiders waist halting his movement. The raider toes the white midline but doesnt go past it after fellow Thalaivas defenders join in.

  • December 01, 2024 20:01
    2-1

    Noida crowd cheers on as Naveen slides one toe touch across Moein Shafaghi without anyone catching him.

  • December 01, 2024 20:00
    2-0

    First successful tackle of the match as Ashu Malik targets the right corner but is caught by Amir Hossein Bastami.

  • December 01, 2024 19:59
    1-0

    Moein Shafaghi easily picks up Yogesh and moves forward to the midline.

  • December 01, 2024 19:58
    Toss

    Dabang Delhi K.C. team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right

  • December 01, 2024 19:52
    What happened when the two teams last faced each other?

    The previous contest between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K. C. ended in favour of the latter. They won 39-26 earlier in Season 11.

  • December 01, 2024 19:52
    Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K. C. head-to-head record

    Tamil Thalaivas has faced Dabang Delhi K. C. 11 times in PKL history.

    Dabang Delhi K. C. leads the head-to-head record, winning 7 times while Tamil Thalaivas has returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Two matches between these teams ended in ties.

  • December 01, 2024 19:51
    Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K. C. form guide

    Tamil Thalaivas heads into this fixture on the back of a defeat against Haryana Steelers 30-42.

    Dabang Delhi K. C., on the other hand, played out a 39-39 tie against Patna Pirates in their last match.

  • December 01, 2024 19:12
    Starting 7 out!

    Tamil Thalaivas:

    Vishal Chahal, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein, Ranjith Chandran

    Dabang Delhi:

    Gaurav Chhillar, Ashish, Yogesh, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Sandeep, Ashu Malik

  • December 01, 2024 19:09
    Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out

    Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune

    The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

  • December 01, 2024 18:56
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • December 01, 2024 18:37
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 01, 2024 18:25
    Live streaming info:

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • December 01, 2024 18:08
    Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day, while Bengal Warriorz faces Patna Pirates next.

PKL 11 /

pro kabaddi /

Patna Pirates /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Bengal Warriorz /

Dabang Delhi

