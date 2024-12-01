Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Vishal Chahal injured as Tamil Thalaivas 12-12 Dabang Delhi at half time; Bengal Warriorz looks to end losing streak against Patna Pirates

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE Updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 20:23 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matches 87 and 88 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on December 1, 2024. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day, while Bengal Warriorz faces Patna Pirates next.

The scores will read: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC (1st match) | Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates (2nd match)