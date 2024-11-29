Pro Kabaddi League Highlights PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan pulls off stunning one-point win over Gujarat Giants; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas to remain on top of standings

- November 29, 2024 22:04STORY OF THE SECOND HALF
- November 29, 2024 22:04Gujarat 33-34 Pune - FULL TIME
Ajith comes in now and claims a point. His speed has sent Himanshu out, he gets a touch too. Scores level. Less than a minute left. Guman goes in. Can Pune stay patient? Empty raid! Ajith comes in for what could be the last raid of the game. He HAS IT. On the right corner? NO HE DOESN’T. DOD raid for Gujarat. Guman comes in. This game can’t end in a draw. Pune bring him down. DADASO PUJARI GIVE PUNE A FAMOUS WIN! What a game.
Incredible result for Pune this. By the slimmest of margins and a win pulled off by a team which saw a cartload of changes. A winning start to captaincy for Akash Shinde.
- November 29, 2024 22:00Gujarat 33-32 Pune
RB Ramesh focuses on Ajith. Look at Sombir. He does good ankleholds. Beware. Ram Mehar Singh tells Gujarat raiders to focus on the centre and hit from there. Cautious empty raid by Ajith. Guman is waiting for Pune to come to him. He is happy to test their patience. A minute left in this game now. Pune calls for a timeout. It’s a one-point game here.
- November 29, 2024 21:58Gujarat 33-32 Pune
DOD raid now. Aryavardhan comes in. Claims a touch on Himanshu. Scores level. Just about two minutes to go. But Himanshu Singh fights fire with fire and he gets a running hand touch on Aryavardhan. A TIME OUT IS TAKEN BY THE GIANTS.
- November 29, 2024 21:57Gujarat 32-31 Pune
Under five minutes left in this game now. Aryavardhan Navale is sent for his second raid. Five GG players on the mat. A solid challenge. But empty raid for him.
DOD raid for GG. Parteek comes in. High defence from Pune and they bring down Parteek. Ajith Kumar puts in a solid anklehold.
- November 29, 2024 21:54Gujarat 32-30 Pune
A point for Aryavardhan Navale as he gets a touch on Priyank Chandel. Ram Mehar Singh, GG coach, is now getting a bit anxious
- November 29, 2024 21:54Gujarat 32-29 Pune
DOD raid for Gujarat and in comes Guman. He has pulled an insane shift. His 20th raid of the night. Man must be exhausted. Abinesh dashes him out of the mat.
- November 29, 2024 21:53Gujarat 32-28 Pune
Under 8 minutes left in this game. V Ajith Kumar quickly gets a bonus point. Empty raid follows for Guman.
- November 29, 2024 21:51Gujarat 32-27 Pune
A few quick points for Pune. Five off the seven players who have come are new. Guman is too good for Pune though as he picks up another two pointer. His tally goes up to sixteen as he uses his core strength to get his legs out to safety. Akash Shinde is then brought down by Rohit.
- November 29, 2024 21:47Gujarat 28-25 Pune - GUJARAT INFLICTS ALL OUT
Bonus for Akash. Guman now gets two points. No caution at all from Pune. Dadaso Pujari and Abinesh, the stars of the previous super tackle, make a rookie error. Akash Shinde is the last man standing now. Can he pull off something special here? Nope.
Bonus for Pune. ALL OUT INFLICTED BY THE GIANTS. TIME OUT TAKEN
- November 29, 2024 21:45Gujarat 23-24 Pune
Parteek Dahiya is brought down by a tackle for the ages. Inredible work by Abinesh Nadarajan and Dadaso Pujari.
- November 29, 2024 21:45Gujarat 23-22 Pune
Few empty raids here.
DOD raid. Parteek Dahiya comes in with four men on the mat. Sanket Sawant who kept screaming at Abinesh to wait to tackle, ends up hastily running into Parteek’s path. Mohit Goyat is then brought down by the covers.
- November 29, 2024 21:42Gujarat 21-22 Pune
Pankaj Mohite almost carries two players with him but his hands are contained. Incredible defence this.
- November 29, 2024 21:41Gujarat 20-22 Pune
Mohit Goyat’s centre of gravity is so low and he goes hunting for points but won’t be given an inch. Guman is then brought down by Abinesh Nadarajan and then turned by the defenders coming in as reinforcements.
- November 29, 2024 21:40Gujarat 20-21 Pune
Bonus for Akash Shinde. Guman is happy with the bonus too. Akash Shinde is brought down by Priyank Chandel. Guman Singh then forces Mohammad Aman out of the mat.
- November 29, 2024 21:39Gujarat 17-20 Pune
Empty raid for Pankaj Mohite. Parteek Dahiya has a defender coming for his legs - Dadaso Pujari. Parteek nicely leaps over him to safety.
- November 29, 2024 21:38Gujarat 16-20 Pune
And here comes the all out.
Pune has never won a game where they’ve been level on points or trailing at the halftime mark. Can they break that trend?
Guman will ensure they don’t. He looks like he’s got a touch on Abinesh but is not given the point.
- November 29, 2024 21:35Story of this first half - In Numbers
- November 29, 2024 21:30Gujarat 16-16 Pune - HALF TIME
Pune sniffing the all out. 28 seconds left in this half. Two GG players on the mat. Akash wants to close this out. He reduces GG to one man now as he draws a touch from Mohit. Pune will have to wait to inflict the all out as the half time whistle blows.
- November 29, 2024 21:29Gujarat 16-15 Pune
DOD raid for Pune and Akash comes in. Himanshu the defender’s effort is just not good enough and he is cross with himself as he walks back to the bench.
- November 29, 2024 21:28Gujarat 16-14 Pune
3.5 minutes left in this half. Empty raid for Akash. DOD raid and Himanshu Singh is taken in and almost shows why he has the coach’s confidence. So many bodies pile on Himanshu to ensure he makes no damages. Mohammad Aman and Mohit Goyat bring him down and get support. One point for Pune.
- November 29, 2024 21:26Gujarat 16-13 Pune
Mohit Goyat takes out Priyank Chandel. Gaurav Khatri is now substituted. Can you believe it!
- November 29, 2024 21:25Gujarat 16-12 Pune
DOD raid for Pune. Pankaj Mohite is sent in for the big moment. He is brought down right near the midline. He tries to get his hand across the line, but five players close him out.
Now DOD raid for the Giants. Four Pune players on the mat and Parteek has carried Mohit and Gaurav Khatri to the midline. Incredible this. OH WAIT. TWIST. Referees deem that Parteek Dahiya is out of bounds and the point is given to Pune. Gujarat challenges this. Replays vindicate the referees. LUCKY ESCAPE FOR PUNE.
- November 29, 2024 21:22Gujarat 15-11 Pune
Empty raid for Parteek Dahiya. Akash is daring, but Gujarat is adequately cautious and an empty raid follows for the Pune captain. Six minutes left in this half.
- November 29, 2024 21:21Gujarat 15-11 Pune
Abinesh Nadarajan looks at how winded Guman is. Takes one shot at his ankle and pulls him back. He will now get some rest.
- November 29, 2024 21:20Gujarat 15-10 Pune
Akash Shinde returns without a bonus. He was not in the playing 7 for the longest time. The journey from there to becoming captain is something I’d love to see explained.
Guman then gets to his super 10. Just nine raids it took for this. Mohit is the defender sent back. He mistimed his jump, but still scrambles away to safety. Pure speed.
Pankaj Mohite then picks a point off Jitender Yadav
- November 29, 2024 21:18Gujarat 14-9 Pune
Too easy for Guman. Another two pointer. Failed anklehold, failed dash. Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant have to go. He’s nearing his super 10.
- November 29, 2024 21:15Gujarat 12-9 Pune
We’re at the 10 minute mark. Guman takes a bonus point from under Gaurav Khatri’s nose. Mohit Goyat is brought down by the three defenders on the mat for the Giants. Himanshu and Rohit taking the lead here. Time for the first timeout of the game.
- November 29, 2024 21:13Gujarat 9-9 Pune
Speed is Mohit Goyat’s friend. He easily gets out of an anklehold attempt by Priyank Chandel.
- November 29, 2024 21:13Gujarat 9-8 Pune
Good defence this from Mohit. He dashes out Parteek and then Mohit Goyat keeps the arm away from the midline. He then dashes his way to the midline with a touch on Jitender Yadav. Guman has a bonus point.
- November 29, 2024 21:11Gujarat 8-6 Pune
Pankaj Mohite is brought down as he went straight into the defence especially when two waves of players were there. Parteek Dahiya gets a point off Sanket. Akash meanwhile has a running hand touch on Monu.
- November 29, 2024 21:10Gujarat 6-5 Pune
The Pune defence has some reason for cheer. Guman is struck down by the left corner, Sanket Sawant putting in the first touch, moving from cover to corner.
- November 29, 2024 21:09Gujarat 6-4 Pune
Akash keeps chipping away. Gets a touch on Himanshu.
- November 29, 2024 21:09Gujarat 6-3 Pune
Empty raid for Akash. Playing it safe now with just a bonus as there are just Paltan players on the mat.
Super tackle option for Paltan. They don’t take too many risks and allow Parteek Dahiya to pass. Akash Shinde then goes in, ideally looking for the bonus at the minimum. He manages to get a running hand touch on Priyank Chandel. Guman Singh, in for a do or die raid, has a massive touch on the right corner Mohit.
- November 29, 2024 21:07Gujarat 5-1 Pune
Mohit Goyat is brought down by the Giants now on the right flank. He jumped over the cover defender but is contained anyway. Empty raid for Guman.
- November 29, 2024 21:06Gujarat 4-1 Pune
SUPER RAID! Guman Singh is on fire here. Sloppy defending as a whole bunch of players go in to contain Guman when he’s so close to the midline. BONUS PLUS THREE. FOUR POINTS. Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri.
- November 29, 2024 21:05Gujarat 0-1 Pune
A couple of empty raids will get us going for this match.
The Paltan skipper Akash Shinde opens his team’s account, taking a point off a failed dash from Priyank Chandel
- November 29, 2024 21:04TOSS - Gujarat to raid first
Puneri Paltan team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- November 29, 2024 21:04Starting 7: Pune vs Gujarat
Gujarat Giants: Guman Singh (C), Parteek Dahiya, Monu, Himanshu, Mohit, Priyank Chandel, Jitender Yadav
Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde (c), Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit
- November 29, 2024 21:02The numbers you need to know about Pune vs Gujarat
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan form guide
Gujarat Giants head into this clash after a win against Bengal Warriorz on November 27. They won the match 39-37. This was their fourth win in PKL season 11.
Puneri Paltan also lost their last match against Haryana Steelers by 28-38 on November 27.
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record
In PKL history, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan have played each other 15 times.
The Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while the Puneri Paltan have returned with a victory on 6 occasions. One match ended in a draw.
The previous contest between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan ended in the favour of the Puneri Paltan. They won 49-30.
After 13 matches, Gujarat Giants are eleventh on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 4 times and lost eight in 13 matches, amassing 25 points so far, while 1 match ended in a tie.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are seventh after winning 6 matches and losing five. They have a total of 42 points, while 3 games ended in a tie.
- November 29, 2024 20:59Story of the second half
- November 29, 2024 20:58Thalaivas 30-42 Steelers - FULL TIME
Shafaghi then drags Rahul to the midline. Ridiculous two pointer conceded by the Thalaivas. Sanskar Mishra is gifted two lazy attempts to take points off from Ronak, Amir Hossein Bastami. Moein Shafaghi then gets two points of his own - Sanjay, Naveen.
This game was done and dusted after that second all out and Haryana is happy to show a home crowd which team is boss. FULL TIME. Haryana is sitting pretty on top of the table.
- November 29, 2024 20:54Thalaivas 27-40 Steelers
Sourabh Fagare escapes Shadloui’s attempted tackle. Vishal Tate gets the bonus but is brought down by Bastami.
- November 29, 2024 20:53Thalaivas 25-39 Steelers
Vishal Tate gets a touch on Ronak. Moein Shafaghi gets a touch on Sanjay. Vishal Tate then jumps high above Moein Shafaghi. Such a Pawan Sehrawat move this.
- November 29, 2024 20:52Thalaivas 24-37 Steelers
A minute and a half to go. Nitesh once again gets the better of the raider. Sanskar Mishra is turned around. Rahul Sethpal then takes care of Chandran Ranjith with Shadloui getting a hold of his ankle for safety. It’s his sixth point of the night, for Rahul.
- November 29, 2024 20:51Thalaivas 23-36 Steelers
Naveen is brought down by Nitesh. Sourabh Fagare is sent out by Rahul Sethpal and Shadloui it looks like.
- November 29, 2024 20:50Thalaivas 22-35 Steelers
Moein Shafaghi comes in to raid with three minutes on the clock and Shadloui shows his compatriot who is boss with a vicious backhold.
- November 29, 2024 20:49Thalaivas 22-34 Steelers
DOD raid for Haryana.. Vinay comes in. He’s a point away from a Super 10. He is brought down in the left corner.
- November 29, 2024 20:49Thalaivas 21-34 Steelers
Four and a half minutes to go. The Thalaivas now need to bridge the gap to under 7. Moien Shafaghi then comes in and is dashed out by the right chain.
- November 29, 2024 20:48Thalaivas 21-33 Steelers
Five minutes to go in this game. Empty raid for Vinay. Moein Shafaghi’s speed sends Shivam Patare out of bounds. He’s happy with that, the Iranian.
- November 29, 2024 20:48Thalaivas 20-33 Steelers
Moein Shafaghi now takes revenge. He gets Shadloui and Sanjay.
- November 29, 2024 20:45Thalaivas 18-33 Steelers
Vinay gets a bonus and slips out of Nitesh’s tentative anklehold. A bonus is given first and then taken back. Jaideep reviews. It doesn’t look like Vinay has cut the black line completely. Oh hold on. There could be a second point here. Aashish? Who jumped over Vinay when trying to avoid giving a touch. Review fails. Just a point.
- November 29, 2024 20:44Thalaivas 18-32 Steelers
Bonus for the Thalaivas with Chandran Ranjit.
Shadloui comes in to raid he will take two with him too. Moein Shafaghi goes for him but he fails. Chandran Ranjith offers a touch too. Steelers sniffing an all out here.
Bastami, the last man in, gets a bonus but is brought down. Three minutes and two all outs.
- November 29, 2024 20:43Thalaivas 16-27 Steelers
Chandran Ranjith gets a point off Jaideep. Moein Shafaghi lifts Shivam Patare off the ground. Quick few points for the Thalaivas.
Haryana responds in kind. SUPER RAID. Vinay takes three people with him. Ronak, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar
- November 29, 2024 20:38Thalaivas 14-23 Steelers
Moein Shafaghi is dashed out by Jaideep. Thalaivas down to one man. Aashish puts in the surrender. ALL OUT INFLICTED BY HARYANA. TIMEOUT CALLED BY THE THALAIVAS.
- November 29, 2024 20:37Thalaivas 14-19 Steelers
Three men left on the mat for the Thalaivas. Vinay comes in to raid for the Steelers with a super tackle opportunity available for the Steelers. But nope. He gets a touch on Nitin Chandel. Moein Shafafghi then gets a bonus.
- November 29, 2024 20:35Thalaivas 13-18 Steelers
Just a little over 13 minutes left in this game. Naveen legitimises his raid. Four men left on the mat for the Thalaivas. Empty raid.
Chandran Ranjith comes in for the DOD raid. He goes into the right corner now. He then dives into the Haryana cover defenders, parallel to the midline and there’s no getting out of this quicksand.
- November 29, 2024 20:34Thalaivas 13-17 Steelers
Empty raid for Thalaivas. Shivam Patare has stepped off into the lobby without a touch. So that’s out. But is Raunak also out? Referees think so. A review is unsuccessful.. A point each. His body was inside the region of the mat, he just didn’t have contact with the right colours. How harsh is this rule?
- November 29, 2024 20:31Thalaivas 12-16 Steelers
Naveen goes into the left corner and looks for a point. Nitesh puts in his regulatory anklehold. Naveen shoves him off and even gets past Bastami who attempts the dash. TWO POINTS.
- November 29, 2024 20:30Thalaivas 12-14 Steelers
Chandran Ranjith has been targetting Shadloui and he finally gets him. Error from the Iranian.
- November 29, 2024 20:29Thalaivas 11-14 Steelers
Playing on the third raid, Haryana brings down Sachin who comes in for a DOD raid yet again. Vinay then comes for a DOD raid and he is brought down by Aashish. The defence of the Thalaivas is doing all the work.
- November 29, 2024 20:28Story of the first half
- November 29, 2024 20:22Thalaivas 10-13 Steelers - HALF TIME
Shivam Patare is brought down by Aashish and Bastami. Two quick empty raids. Haryana clearly playing on the do-or-die raid.
Sachin comes in, no fuss. An empty raid will finish the first half of kabaddi in this game. HALF TIME
- November 29, 2024 20:20Thalaivas 9-13 Steelers
Under three minutes in this first half. Shivam Patare first ventures into the right corner and then quickly prances at a right angle to get a touch on Nitesh. He has sent the dangerous defender off the mat reducing Thalaivas to four men on the mat.
Chandran Ranjith then gets a bonus for the Thalaivas.
- November 29, 2024 20:18Thalaivas 8-12 Steelers
Chandran Ranjith wants Shadloui’s point, and looks bummed that his acrobatic dive to get a touch fails. DOD raid for the Thalaivas. Shafaghi comes in. He goes for Shadloui and keeps attempting a kick. Rahul Sethpal runs in and blindsides him with a dash from the other side. He too went out along with the raider. So a point each.
- November 29, 2024 20:16Thalaivas 7-11 Steelers
Empty raid for Vinay and for Chandran Ranjith. Now, Vinay comes in on a DOD raid and he’s brought down by Nitesh yet again from the left corner.
- November 29, 2024 20:15Thalaivas 6-11 Steelers
Shadloui comes in for his first raid of the game. He legitimises the raid and runs the clock down. Sachin returns on a Do or die raid and he is brought down yet again, in the centre of the mat. Naveen locks him in with a double anklehold and he has reinforcements in defence.
- November 29, 2024 20:14Thalaivas 6-10 Steelers
Vinay runs the clock down but in trying to ruffle up the corners in his quest for a point. Chandran Ranjith puts in an empty raid. Shivam Patare is brought down by Nitesh on the left flank. Another empty raid for Chandran Ranjith, who is happy to play ball but safely.
- November 29, 2024 20:12Thalaivas 5-10 Steelers
A substitution now. Chandran Ranjith has been subbed in and he gets going right away. He gets a big touch on Jaideep.
- November 29, 2024 20:10Thalaivas 4-10 Steelers
Shivam Patare gets a touch on Amir Hossein Bastami to give Haryana another point and with that it’s time for the first timeout of the game at the 10-minute mark.
- November 29, 2024 20:09Thalaivas 4-9 Steelers
Vinay gets into a little tussle with Amirhossein Bastami. He muscles past Bastami to the midline but has stepped into the lobby without a touch and so point to the Thalaivas. Rahul Sethpal then puts in a ironclad backhold on Moein Shafaghi.
- November 29, 2024 20:07Thalaivas 3-8 Steelers
I am finding it a bit hard to understand Thalaivas’ strategy here. Nitesh was seen in the right corner a few minutes ago. He’s now in the left corner. Accommodating for Sahil, sure. But why aren’t they sticking to spots that work?
Empty raids follow as both play on the third raid.
Do-or-die raid for the Thalaivas. Sachin tries to get a back kick on Shadloui. He gets a big touch on Shadloui but is brought down by a circle of defenders coming in from the right. The pressure of the clock made him panic at the end there.
Vinay comes in for a DOD raid and manages an easy touch on Aashish - a running hand touch.
- November 29, 2024 20:04Thalaivas 3-6 Steelers
Another point for the Thalaivas as Shivam Patare is brought down by Nitesh Kumar in the left corner. Sachin Tanwar goes in to raid now and targets Shadloui. Empty raid though.
- November 29, 2024 20:03Thalaivas 2-6 Steelers
Shivam Patare’s speed proves lethal for the Thalaivas. He leaps over a crouching Sahil Gulia and runs to safety. Moein Shafaghi also uses speed as he sprawls across the mat and gets a touch on Jaideep’s thigh as he scurries to safety.
- November 29, 2024 20:02Thalaivas 1-5 Steelers
First points for Thalaivas as Rahul Sethpal puts in a slippery effort in going for that anklehold.
- November 29, 2024 20:02Thalaivas 0-5 Steelers
Vinay gets a bonus. Empty raid for Moein Shafaghi. The Thalaivas defence then makes an error as Nitesh Kumar’s dicey anklehold is easy to slip out of. Two points, as a bonus is there too. Right after, Sachin Tanwar comes in for a do-or-die raid and is brought down by the right corner with help from Shadloui who runs in to contain the season’s most expensive player.
- November 29, 2024 20:00Sachin shares that he doesn’t know why he has been benched
- November 29, 2024 20:00Thalaivas 0-1 Steelers
Vinay comes in and he begins proceedings right off the bat, getting a touch off Bastami. Empty raid for Sachin Tanwar
- November 29, 2024 19:59TOSS
Tamil Thalaivas team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Left
- November 29, 2024 19:47Two of the brightest Iranians of the season clash today
- November 29, 2024 19:46Meanwhile, injury scare for Shami?
- November 29, 2024 19:45Starting 7: Thalaivas vs Steelers
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ranak, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein, Sachin
Haryana Steelers: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen
- November 29, 2024 19:16Thalaivas vs Steelers - the numbers that matter
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers form guide
Tamil Thalaivas head into this encounter after a win against UP Yoddhas on November 26. They won the match 40-26. This was their fifth win of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers got the better of Puneri Paltan in their last match by a 38-28 scoreline on November 27.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record
In PKL history, Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers have played each other 12 times.
The Haryana Steelers lead the head-to-head record, winning 7 times while the Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Three matches ended in a draw.
The last Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match saw the Haryana Steelers come out on top with a 36-29 victory.
With 5 wins and 7 losses, Tamil Thalaivas are ninth on the PKL 11 points table with 33 points, while 1 match ended in a tie.
On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are first after winning 11 matches and losing three. They have a total of 56 points.
- November 29, 2024 18:54Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Today, we have two exciting games in store for us. Tamil Thalaivas, who were in a resurgence of sorts, have allowed inconsistency to creep in once again. Up against a strong side in Haryana Steelers, the Thalaivas will eye a win to keep their knockout hopes in good health.
In the second game, defending champions Puneri Paltan will want to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Giants.
