Pro Kabaddi League Highlights PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan pulls off stunning one-point win over Gujarat Giants; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas to remain on top of standings

November 29, 2024 22:04

Gujarat 33-34 Pune - FULL TIME

Ajith comes in now and claims a point. His speed has sent Himanshu out, he gets a touch too. Scores level. Less than a minute left. Guman goes in. Can Pune stay patient? Empty raid! Ajith comes in for what could be the last raid of the game. He HAS IT. On the right corner? NO HE DOESN’T. DOD raid for Gujarat. Guman comes in. This game can’t end in a draw. Pune bring him down. DADASO PUJARI GIVE PUNE A FAMOUS WIN! What a game.

Incredible result for Pune this. By the slimmest of margins and a win pulled off by a team which saw a cartload of changes. A winning start to captaincy for Akash Shinde.